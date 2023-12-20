'It will make or break me': Young to compete in Leadville 100 in 2024

An opportunity of a lifetime has been offered to local athlete Ben Young, who has secured a position in the 2024 Leadville 100 race in Colorado, USA.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Leadville 100 is an ultramarathon race that exposes competitors to the elements on trail and dirt roads near the township of Leadville.
Young will find himself navigating through the treacherous terrains of the Rocky Mountains and reaching a peak altitude of 12,600 feet.
Young said the Leadville100 has been a long-term goal of his and being selected was incredible, but he is hoping to wind-down his long distance running career.
"I'm very excited. I've been hoping and over the years to get picked," Young said.
"When I found out that they got a spot for me, I thought I'd probably let this be the last massive one that I'm going to do."
"I'll go out with a bang with it, because it's the one that everyone talks about when it comes to ultramarathon. So I'm going to give it a good crack."
Young will be raising funds for cancer charity Livestrong, which was founded by famous cyclist Lance Armstrong.
"Livestrong contacted me and asked if I might be interested in working with them. So I said yes," Young said.
"The deal is for me to raise $7000 to help with people living with cancer."
Young said he is looking forward to seeing America for the first time and soaking up the scenery.
"It's definitely a dream itself just to go over there, and the runs through the Colorado mountains will have some spectacular views," Young said.
Young said some of the most challenging parts of the Leadville 100 for him will be the distance and the altitude.
"You've got 12,600 feet of altitude to contend with, on top of the distance." He said.
"How thin the air will be will either make me or break me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.