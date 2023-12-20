How did a wounded soldier's letter from a King come to be in a Portland shed?

When Kaylin Caddis was helping a neighbour clear out their shed in Portland New South Wales, she wasn't expecting to stumble across a piece of mysterious Australian history.
Hidden from plain sight and forgotten by time is the story of a young soldier who was injured in World War I, but went on to live a fulfilling life.
A young man from Tumut, New South Wales named Edward John Malone enlisted for duty. He embarked from Sydney on the HMAT Euripides on June 20, 1917.
On August 27 1918, Mr Malone was injured by way of gassing. He received a letter from King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
"The Queen and I wish you God-speed, a safe return to the happiness and joy of home life with an early restoration to health," the letter read.
"A grateful Mother country thank you for faithful services. George R.I"
An old scrapbook page with photos of Mr Malone, the letter and his death notice were located in a pile of 8,000 books that tower to 1.5 metres high.
"I'd just about thrown it out but I saw the army uniform and thought that i'd better have a look at it," Ms Caddis said.
"At that time, any of the soldiers in concentration camps or were injured received this letter.
"I've never seen anything like it before, it is amazing."
How Mr Malone's photos and letter came to be in Portland remains a mystery as he didn't have any ties to the town.
"It's not part of his family at all, that's what is so unusual," Ms Caddis said.
"He is no relation to Max who owns the property now, or the previous owner."
Edward John Malone died in Ryde on August 3, 1963 during a game of lawn bowls, according to his death notice that was included on page with the letter and photos.
Ms Caddis said she hasn't been able to locate any of Mr Malone's family members to return the possessions.
"Someone must have loved this man to go to the time and effort to gather his photos, the letter and his death notice," she said.
An obituary from the Sydney Morning Herald for an Edward John Malone who passed away in 2013 at the age of 86 was a former resident of Ryde may point in the right direction- but unfortunately cannot be confirmed as the names of his parents were not mentioned.
Ms Caddis said the previous owner of the property was an eclectic collector and it's a possibility that he may have obtained the items at an auction or they were left in a book he purchased.
"Whether these photos were in a book, It's just a complete mystery," she said.
