'Bah Humbug' isn't the way to describe how deflated we are this year

As I drove down the unusally dark streets in December, I saw tangible proof of the toll the last few years have taken on us as a society.
People's homes who are normally sparking with christmas lights and welcoming remain dark and desolate.
Christmas trees that normally stand with beauty and pride sit in their boxes as the thought wasn't followed through with action.
Since the beginning of the month, I thought it was me that didn't feel the slightest spark of cheer- but then I spoke to my neighbours, family, friends and members of the community.
The consensus is that we aren't feeling the festive season not because of 'buh humbug! I hate christmas'- but because we are all drained and completely burned out.
If you think about the last few years, we've had bushfires burning on mountains behind us as our presents remained uncertainly under the trees, we've had the COVID-19 pandemic quite literally take years from our lives and we've had inflation bring our livelihoods to our knees.
I feel as thought we are living on a hamster wheel simultaneously playing catch up from the pandemic while trying to get ahead in general.
At some point after lockdowns, somebody hit the go button again and we have been accelerating at three times the pace ever since.
We are desparately trying to pick up the pace of pre-pandemic life, when the better part of two years was all about slowing down.
I feel there was a lesson there for society that was missed. Now we are so busy, we don't have a moment to slow down and enjoy the season as we used to.
On top of the mental toll that leaves us with no Christmas joy, we are counting every penny and finding we barely have any left for christmas lunch, let alone the lights.
How are we meant to prepare a nice meal, purchase presents and look forward to a usual lovely day when we have nothing left to give?
Christmas as crept up on a lot of us this year and just know that it is okay to do it a little different if you don't have your usual energy or finances.
Don't slave around the stove for hours if you don't feel like it, Don't buy the most elaborate gifts if it means forgoing a meal, don't think about the 50,000 other things on your to do list.
If there is one day you give yourself permission to slow down, rest and enjoy the company of those you love, let it be Christmas.
