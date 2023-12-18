La Salle Year 10 formal a 'sparkling' night to remember

It was a night to remember for La Salle Academy's 2023 Year 10 Cohort, who celebrated the end of their junior years at Seclusions Blue Mountains.
On Wednesday December 13, 49 students dressed in their best arrived at the venue in Rydal after having their photos taken at Queen Elizabeth park.
Surrounded by the beautiful landscape, the young adults danced the night away, took silly photos in the booth and enjoyed a delicious wood-fired pizza.
Sparklers were lit, memories were made and a milestone was reached for those who have spent the last few years working hard and surviving the challenging junior years.
While some of the students will continue on with the high school education, others have celebrated their final year as they move on to trades and other endeavours.
It will certainly be a night that students will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
Congratulations to Year 10 2023, and all the best for your future from the Lithgow Mercury.
