'We are proud': La Salle Principal looks back on the year that was

La Salle Academy was delighted to celebrate the Year 10 formal on Wednesday 13 th December at the beautiful Seclusion Blue Mountains.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Whilst we are excited to welcome many of our Year 10 students back for their Senior Schooling in 2024, there are a number of students who have been offered apprenticeships and traineeships across our region.
It was important therefore, that we took the opportunity to allow all 49 students an opportunity to celebrate the educational journey together before their groups engage on different paths.
It was a stunning location and we are thankful for our suppliers who ensured the Year 10 formal was a night to remember. Malynda and Russell were outstanding hosts at Seclusions Blue Mountains.
Thank you also to Bluey's Event hire for their balloon installation, Snap Happy Photo Booth, DJ Wubble and Solbiati Pizzas for their amazing 3 courses of woodfired pizzas.
Our students were stunning in their dresses and suits, and enjoyed a night of photos, dancing, great food and even better company.
As a school community we were delighted that we were able to celebrate the completion of Year 10 with our students in such a fine fashion.
We started this year by challenging our community to demonstrate pride in and for La Salle Academy.
Pride in who we are, how we present and how we represent. Our school should hope to reflect the pride that we have within our families, our community and our region.
On countless occasions through the year, we fielded calls from the community and further afield stating how proud we should be of our students.
This pride didn't just rest with our students. Our staff have given significantly of their time and energy to invest in our students and our school, and go above and beyond what is required of them to create many exciting opportunities for our community.
Pride has also been present within our parent group, who are speaking and advocatingconstructively and positively about our school and assisting us in making the community aware of the great things that are happening at La Salle Academy.
We are delighted with the manner in which we have taken on the challenge that was set at the start of the year, there is a passion and pride that is evidenced throughout our community.
This year, La Salle Academy celebrated 70 years as a Catholic school, and 140 years as an educational site here in Lithgow.
We took the time to delve into our past and find photos and evidence of the great stories that have helped shape our community today. And whilst it is great to look back andrespect those that have come before us, we also have looked forward to determine what legacy we wish to leave behind.
Our facilities and maintenance projects across the school have enriched our physical environment substantially - new walkways, renovated learning support spaces, new meeting rooms, renovated classrooms, renovated science laboratory and an investment in our gardening and landscaping.
These projects coupled with a focus on creating a safe and supportive environment and having a full compliment of staff, have enabled us to look forward with great enthusiasm and anticipation for what is yet to come.
On behalf of La Salle Academy, I would like to wish the readers of the Lithgow Mercury a wonderful Christmas break and hope that our entire Lithgow region has a safe, relaxing and enjoyable holidays.
We look forward with excitement on 2024 and reporting all the wonderful things that happen at La Salle Academy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.