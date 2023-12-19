'Amazing and exciting': Nanna's Touch reflects on year of serving Lithgow

It has been a big year for local community organisation Nanna's Touch, and the wellbeing group came together to celebrate the milestones achieved in 2023.
Founder of the organisation Sue Murdoch said the year "has been amazing, exciting and overwhelming".
"It just blows me out of the water, how much we've achieved," Ms Murdoch said.
Ms Murdoch said that since Nanna's Touch became incorporated it has continued to expand its services to the community.
"We're basically running four days a week. Tuesdays, we have sewing craft classes. Wednesday, I do disability support, as well as prep for the soup kitchen," Ms Murdoch said.
"Thursday is the wellbeing group, which has just grown in abundance, it's really good for people to come along and just have that social connection."
The Soup Kitchen launched in July and offers a three course hot meal for anybody who wishes to attend.
According to Ms Murdoch the Soup Kitchen is one of the achievements she is most proud of for the year.
"It is such a fundamental and important factor that we've had to catch on with. To be able to provide that service to the community is really important," She said.
"We're catering for over 70 people per week, which is sit down and home delivered."
The Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 14 started with a barbeque breakfast provided by Nepean Blue Mountains PHN, who were seeking feedback about services needed in the community.
" They wanted to connect with us to get some important some feedback to maybe assist us and other areas they work with," Ms Murdoch said.
"We had a lot of people come in and I think they [PHN] were really impressed with the amount of information they gained and the questions that people asked."
Ms Murdoch said that 2023 was just the beginning for Nanna's Touch and she hopes to continue to expand into the future.
One of the goals Ms Murdoch has for Nanna's Touch is to relaunch the Accessible Lifestyle Expo she hosted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
" We want to kick it off again. I've actually got a date. It's Wednesday, the sixth of March," Ms Murdoch said.
"I'll be asking any support services organisations and any type of service that is between disability, mental health and health connections with the community to reach out to me."
