Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

'Amazing and exciting': Nanna's Touch reflects on year of serving Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
December 19 2023 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a big year for local community organisation Nanna's Touch, and the wellbeing group came together to celebrate the milestones achieved in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.