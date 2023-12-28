'Hard to rank': Reidun's favourite stories of 2023

As another year winds down, I was compelled to think about the people and news i've covered this year and the story it tells of the Lithgow region.
The most common themes I have found in my stories are dedication, resilience and the community banding together during the most challenging of times.
My favourite stories are in no particular order, because it's hard to put a rank on amazing people and the things they do that make our community the wonderful thing it is.
I hope you enjoy looking back on these stories as much as I do.
Have a safe and Merry Christmas everyone.
Reidun
Kristie Kearney took locals and visitors on an incredible journey through the picturesque Wolgan Valley for seven years before a major landslip forced the closure of the only access road and her business.
A year on, Ms Kearney was able to reopen and offer her awe-inspiring treks to visitors again.
Read more about her journey here.
This story is an incredibly personal one. After carrying the weight of the events of one night in February 2000 on my shoulders for over two decades, I decided it was time to tell my story.
Telling this story meant visiting memories I had long repressed, and assessing the affects it had on my life. I chose to tell my story to shine light on childhood trauma and reach out to those who have experienced it so they never have to feel alone.
Read more about the night that changed my life forever here.
There are rare moments that make you think about how beautiful life is, and Lorna's 100th birthday was one of those for me. Seeing Ms Webb surrounded my loved ones and having a long a prosperous life left me with some thoughts that I wrote on my Facebook page:
"Life can be dark at times, but it can be equal or a greater amount of magical.
Love is everywhere, especially in those moments of celebrating a milestone.
We must take the bad to appreciate the good because life can change in the blink of an eye.
Some days life is heavy and challenging but ultimately it is a gift.
When we reach older age, it is the love we have been and will be surrounded by that will be all that matters."
Read more about Lorna's wonderful day here.
Bj Graham has spent his life honing in his signwriting skills. Mr Graham's late mentor, Ron Bidwell OAM saw potential in Portland to become the ultimate tourism destination for murals depicting old-fashioned advertisements.
As the group continue to age, a lack of interest from younger generations means the future of the industry remains uncertain.
I enjoyed writing this story because I got to delve into Australia's culture and the place our region has within it. I also wanted to draw attention to the industry for younger generations to consider it as a career option.
Read more about signwriting here.
One thing I am passionate about is discourse surrounding issues women face. Whether it be the expectation to maintain a youthful appearance, a slim figure or the lack of research into women's health issues such as PCOS and Endometriosis- Women are feeling the pressure.
Hill End artist Rebecca Wilson held an exhibition at the Gang Gang gallery to highlight these issues and spoke to me about how she uses her works to convey heavy themes in a light way.
Read more about what Rebecca had to say here.
There is no doubt that the events of the last few years have brought morale to a low, but for a magical time this year our spirits were raised by the glory of the Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
It was a moment that brought back a level of spirit that I personally hadn't seen since the 2000 olympics.
Even those who have no interest in sport (me) were inspired by a team of incredible women showing the world Australia is a force to be reckoned with.
Read more about how the Matildas lifted Australia's spirit here here.
One thing I have observed about Lithgow's people is their dedication to doing what they love for their community.
Mick Statham has been volunteering for the iconic Zig Zag Railway for almost as long as it has been operating as a tourist destination.
Read more about Mick's incredible life with Zig Zag here.
One thing I love about our community is its giving nature and love for taking care of others.
There are a range of community organisations that are dedicated to ensuring locals have access to food.
When Nanna's Touch opened their Soup Kitchen in August, it drew in dozens of community members for a hot three course meal and social connection for a gold coin donation.
Read more about the Soup Kitchen and how it helps the community here.
Interviewing Country music star and artist Melinda Schneider was a highlight for me this year. I am in awe of her.
Melinda is an incredible person who has used her art to overcome the pressure to be perfect. Melinda's works were displayed at the Gang Gang gallery in July and she held a show at the Workies.
Read more about why Melinda Schneider turned to art to overcome perfectionism here.
It was an absolute pleasure sitting down with Cody Buck and talking about his achievements and goals within his career.
Cody won the Apprentice of the Year award at the Black Rose Business awards, and I can see why.
Cody displays a strong work ethic and high level of ambition and I wish him well for the future.
Read more about Cody here.
As the world moves on from coal, I love the fact that Lithgow has the potential to be a hub for renewables and sustainable employment.
Local School's have set their goal to help form Lithgow as a thriving place for these industries by engaging their students in STEAM subjects.
The students are already living the future through these classes. Students from Lithgow Public School and Lithgow High School engineered mini solar cars and raced them around the playground.
Read more about Lithgow's potential future here.
