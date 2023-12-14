Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: Spadework on a 'premier attraction'

By The Saint
December 15 2023 - 9:29am
FOR the 27th year Lithgow motorcycle fraternity got together in scorching heat for the Ulysses Christmas toy run, collecting on behalf of Vinnies and the Salvos to help give the needy a better Christmas.
OUR multitude of attractions in and around the Newnes Plateau will become an even bigger visitor magnet with work under way on the $49.5 million Gardens of Stone nature tourism project promoted by the NSW Government.

