The Saint: Spadework on a 'premier attraction'

OUR multitude of attractions in and around the Newnes Plateau will become an even bigger visitor magnet with work under way on the $49.5 million Gardens of Stone nature tourism project promoted by the NSW Government.
It promises to open a whole new chapter in the State Conservation Area - even without 'Australia's longest zip line' which was dumped after howls of criticism from environmental hard liners.
What is included will be family friendly camping, hiking and cycling tracks, a dedicated mountain bike area, new roads and an upgrade of the famous Glow Worm Tunnel precinct access.
Apart from a brief reprieve over Christmas/New Year, access to the Glow Worms will be off limits for safety reasons for an expected 18 months.
The project is being managed by National Parks and Wildlife who say what we will get is a 'premier tourist attraction'.
That's, of course, as long as the 4WD off road hoons who infest the area don't rip the place up.
STILL on tourism and a long term resident who wants to remain unnamed is urging Council to again consider plans for after dark gates at the two entry points to Hassans Walls Reserve to keep out nocturnal rubbish dumpers and vandals . A committee comprising Council and community representatives drew up just such a workable plan with support from the emergency services years ago but was dumped and disbanded when a new general manager was appointed. Simple solutions are sometimes the most challenging.
AFTER more than 18 frustrating months and a swathe of excuses the Mayor says funding is now available to permit ''complex restoration'' and re-opening work on Browns Gap to finally begin in the New Year. Not such good news, though, for the largely isolated residents and businesses in the Wolgan Valley where a replacement for the trouble plagued Wolgan Gap is arguably more essential than Browns Gap. But Council says there is no quick fix there and a solution could be still two years away. Consultants, we're told, are working on it (the same consultants that came up with a Browns Gap plan).
THERE are still people out there oblivious to the need to protect animals on the back of open utes in hot weather. Unlined steel trays are in quick time like the hot plate on a barbecue. It's a criminal offences just like leaving children or animals in an unattended parked car in the heat but it is still happening. We noticed two obviously distressed dogs huddled on the steel tray of a Toyota ute at the Lithgow Street traffic lights this week. Callous or just unthinking?
WE all know that electricity costs have soared to absurd levels. But we didn't know how bad it was until Energy Australia, who make the stuff at Mt Piper, opened a largish office in Lithgow for the Lake Lyell pumped hydro scheme. We thought that would be a welcome addition to the often gloomy Main Street night time streetscape. But no, seems they can't afford their own charges and the office merges into the gloom like so many others at night.
HERE'S a little trivia for anyone interested. A reputable source within the fortress has claimed that not one of the senior salaried officers on Council (the ones that make the big decisions) resides in the Council area. Seems their places of residence are scattered between Glenbrook and Bathurst, There was a time not that long ago when senior staff were required to reside in our LGA as a condition of employment. Wonder when that changed.
