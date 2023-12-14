The Saint: Spadework on a 'premier attraction'

AFTER more than 18 frustrating months and a swathe of excuses the Mayor says funding is now available to permit ''complex restoration'' and re-opening work on Browns Gap to finally begin in the New Year. Not such good news, though, for the largely isolated residents and businesses in the Wolgan Valley where a replacement for the trouble plagued Wolgan Gap is arguably more essential than Browns Gap. But Council says there is no quick fix there and a solution could be still two years away. Consultants, we're told, are working on it (the same consultants that came up with a Browns Gap plan).

