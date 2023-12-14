Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Lithgow High School recognise their hardest working students at presentation night

By Contributed
Updated December 14 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Monday December 11, Lithgow High School held their Year Seven to 11 presentation night to recognise the efforts of their hardest working students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.