Lithgow High School recognise their hardest working students at presentation night

On Monday December 11, Lithgow High School held their Year Seven to 11 presentation night to recognise the efforts of their hardest working students.
This year Daniel Rose scooped the pool for Year 11 at this year's Presentation evening receiving the Thales Dux Award for top combined marks for courses studied during Year 11 he also accepted the Dick Lancaster, CF Hayward, Barry F Cosier and the Alec Stanley Awards for Mathematics and Sciences. Daniel was closely followed by fellow students Amy Gordon and Tahlia Van Praag receiving the Centennial Coal Consistent Endeavour Awards for 2nd and 3rd in Year 11.
The Awards Ceremony recognises student's hard work and dedication to their studies during the year with many prestigious awards covering academic, cultural, citizenship, scholarship, and many other top school achievements.
Year 11 - Daniel Rose
Year 10 - Blake Rose
Year 9 - Laken Crook
Year 8 - Sally Rose
Year 7 - Bob Stanley Dux Award - Roy Brown
Year 11 - Amy Gordon & Tahlia Van Praag
Year 10 - Amelie Aldridge & Lily McBain
Year 9 - Joshua Van Praag & Ryan Hodges / Elijah Garland
Year 8 - Alexandra McLoughlan & Makayla Martin
Year 7 - Sophie Hodges & Sophie O'Brien
Phil and Rose Duncan Senior Scholarships to assist students to transition to senior school awarded to Lily McBain, Yousef Hasaan, Spencer Harries & Blayke Douglass
Phil Duncan is an ex LHS student who has had a significant and lasting impact on students at Lithgow High School by donating annual awards each year in the form of a monetary scholarship.
His encouragement of students and his commitment to Lithgow High school demonstrates his strong belief that if given a chance anyone can shine. Phil's generous nature and ability to make students believe in themselves has been demonstrated on many occasions at our presentation days. Phil and Rose apologised they were unable to present these special awards in person.
DR JUDY WHTIE SCHOLARSHIP
Ella Houlison and Tom Eccleston accepted the Dr Judy White scholarship provided by Lithgow Quota Club.
Dr White (OAM) was a well-respected local doctor and Quotarian.
The monetary scholarship is provided to two hardworking and dedicated science students to assist them with their educational journey.
Wesley Anderson Communication & Media Award presented to Marijke McLoughlan in Year 10.
Wes was instrumental in starting the Lithgow Community Broadcasters back in 2003 with Kevin Stapleton. His passion was to bring music and stories of interest to the citizens of Lithgow.
He spent a lot of time fundraising and upgrading equipment, sourcing media to produce the best quality broadcast. Wes was the voice of the station, and his dedication was beyond many.
To honour his memory and dedication the Anderson family awarded this scholarship to a student exemplifying these values.
Alec Stanley Award for Science was presented to Daniel Rose of Year 11.
Mr Alec Stanley was a Science Teacher at Lithgow High School from 1970 to 1986 and Head of the Science Department from 1972 until his retirement.
He was passionate about the State Education system and this award is to encourage students in Year 11 with a particular interest in the sciences.
He emigrated from England in 1969 to Lithgow and lived here until he passed away in 2001. His five children were educated at Lithgow High School. This award is kindly donated by his family.
