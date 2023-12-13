'An upward trend': Lithgow Hospital faces pressure of increased emergencies

Lithgow Hospital faced increased pressure due to higher levels of Emergency Room (ER) attendances from July to September this year according to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.
According the report, ER attendances showed a substantial 6.7 per cent increase in comparison to the same quarter last year.
A total of 3136 ER attendances saw an extra 197 paitents compared to July to September quarter in 2022.
3090 patients presented to the ER, up eight per cent from the 230 presentations in the same quarter last year.
Patients receiving their treatment on time dropped by 1.2 per cent in the July to September quarter for this year, with 78.8 per cent for 2023.
76.6 per cent of patients left the hospital within four hours, which was a 2.4 per cent drop from the same quarter last year.
There were 5.2 per cent less arrivals by ambulance this year, with paramedics transporting 623 paitents to the hospital.
The time it took to transfer patients from paramedics to ER staff increased by 0.3 per cent with 96.2 per cent occurring within 30 minutes this year.
According to Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson, There is an upward trend in patients presenting to NSW ER's with the most urgent clinical conditions, with increased numbers of triage category 1 and 2 presentations.
"Despite EDs seeing larger numbers of very sick patients, 67% of all patients started their treatment on time - a slight improvement on the same quarter last year," Dr Watson said.
Elective surgery statistics showed a 1.4 per cent drop in the number of procedures performed at Lithgow Hospital for the quarter. A total 139 were performed.
Urgent surgery saw a drop of one day waiting time this quarter, with a 13 day wait compared to 14 at the same time last year.
Semi-urgent patients waited 70 days for their surgery for July to September this year, compared with 76 days for the same quarter in 2022.
Non-urgent surgery waits saw an increse in waiting days, with the wait being 263 compared to 262 last year.
At the end of the quarter, there were 221 paitents still waiting for surgery, which is a 5.6 per cent drop from the same quarter in 2022.
There were zero patients who waited longer than recommended for surgery during the quarter, which is down compared to five paitents in July to September last year.
