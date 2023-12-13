Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

'An upward trend': Lithgow Hospital faces pressure of increased emergencies

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BHI Executive Dr Diane Wilson said there is un upward trend in patients presenting with urgent conditions.
BHI Executive Dr Diane Wilson said there is un upward trend in patients presenting with urgent conditions.

Lithgow Hospital faced increased pressure due to higher levels of Emergency Room (ER) attendances from July to September this year according to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.