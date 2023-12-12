Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

'Amazing': Lithgow students prepare for future with solar car challenge

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 12 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Lithgow Public School's teams proudly hold the solar car they constructed and raced. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
One of Lithgow Public School's teams proudly hold the solar car they constructed and raced. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Students of Lithgow High School and Lithgow Public School are paving the way for the future of industry in the region with the engineering of toy-sized solar cars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.