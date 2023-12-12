'Amazing': Lithgow students prepare for future with solar car challenge

Students of Lithgow High School and Lithgow Public School are paving the way for the future of industry in the region with the engineering of toy-sized solar cars.
On Friday December 8, Year six Students from Lithgow Public and Year seven and eight students from Lithgow High School put their cars to the test by racing them in the playground for their Solar car race day.
The project began as a result of a $3000 in community grants from EnergyAustralia and University of New South Wales (UNSW).
According to Lithgow High Science teacher James Taylor, the concept of the grant was to foster a partnership with the primary school to run the competition.
"It gave us the opportunity to do something we don't usually get to do, something very hands on for the kids," Mr Taylor said.
"The students have loved it. We've done this with our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) classes and they've been innovative with the designs."
Mr Taylor said the high School is aiming to compete at a state level through the UNSW Sunsprint challenge in 2024.
"We're looking forward to getting some teams up and running next year and getting our kids mixing with the rest of the state and competing,"
"It's quite a healthy thing for the school."
Principal of Lithgow High School, Foty Loupos said the program is training the students for the future of employment and embracing the potential the Lithgow Region has to be at the forefront of renewables.
"It means bringing in industry, bringing in academics and bringing the community together around an important issue like renewable energy," He said.
According to Mr Loupos, Lithgow City Council have expressed interest in the project as a means of looking into future industry in the region.
"A couple have councillors would like to put together a case study around whether or not Lithgow can become a place for renewable energies," He said.
"It's important for me seeing the primary school, high school, university academics, Lithgow City Council, and industry are all here working together and building those bridges into community."
"It's so powerful bringing everyone together and changing practice and evolving together."
As well as the solar cars, there were lego models constructed to be powered by robotics, such as a ferris wheel.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham attended the solar car challenge and said she was excited to be present for the day and witness the innovation.
"I've never seen such amazing work, It's into the next period of our lives. What we see right now is something that nobody has ever seen before," Cr Statham said.
"It's out of this world, Congratulations to all involved."
