'I'm excited': Miranda to take the lead of Workies Wolves Under 18s

As former Workies under 18's Coach Peter Morris moves onto the men's league, highly experienced former player Kip Miranda is set to take over the reigns in 2024.
Workies Wolves President Eric Mahony said it was "A great christmas present for the Club" as he made the announcement to the Lithgow Mercury.
"We're very excited about Kip and his team that he will be working with the foundations of out club, which is the under 18's," Mahony said.
Mahony said the appointment of Miranda is exciting due to his long list of accomplishments and the positivity he will bring to the juniors next year.
"Kip has played the game at very high levels, with his background as a group 10, Western division and Country Rugby League NSW representative," Mahony said.
" I think what's really exciting for me is the coaching style and culture Kip will bring to the club."
According to Mahony, Miranda played a significant role in the success of the Storm under 16's in the 2023 season.
"The success of last year is down to a lot of hard work and both Kip and his team and importantly the effort the young players put into their game," Mahony said.
There is no doubt that Miranda brings a strong level of experience and skills, with former Bathurst Panthers coach David Elvy telling the Western Advocate in June that Miranda was one of the toughest players he has ever faced.
Mahony said it is shaping up to look like a competitive season next year, with Miranda taking the future of the club under his more than capable wing.
"We'll be really looking forward to Kip bringing together the younger half of last year's under 18's and combining it with incoming 16's," Mahony said.
"I'm excited about that that team will do on the field this coming year."
