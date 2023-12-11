Lithgow Mercury
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

'I'm excited': Miranda to take the lead of Workies Wolves Under 18s

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
December 12 2023 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kip Miranda will coach the Workies under 18's in 2024. Picture from Lithgow Sports images Facebook page.
Kip Miranda will coach the Workies under 18's in 2024. Picture from Lithgow Sports images Facebook page.

As former Workies under 18's Coach Peter Morris moves onto the men's league, highly experienced former player Kip Miranda is set to take over the reigns in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.