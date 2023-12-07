Brown's gap on the road to repair after funding secured by Lithgow Council

The repair and reopening or Brown's Gap Road is closer in sight after Lithgow City Council secured disaster funding from the NSW government for the first stage of works.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
According to Mayor Maree Statham, the works will cost up to $1.6 million with the first stage to commence in the new year.
"The first stage of the project will involve the removal of insecure rocks and installation of matting or other equipment to stabilize the upslope of the road," Cr Statham said.
"I'm very pleased to advise that the council has engaged local contractors, Henry's earthmoving to take undertake these works."
"The council and Henry will work to schedule a commitment of the work as soon as possible in the new year."
Once the first stage is completed, Brown's Gap Road will be able to open a single lane to traffic while final works are completed.
"With the upslope area being made safe again, The council then study and design other works that will be required to repair the down slopes," Cr Statham said.
"It's very technical, very dangerous and very needed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.