Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Brown's gap on the road to repair after funding secured by Lithgow Council

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
December 7 2023 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Maree Statham said the funding is much needed. Picture on right by Reidun Berntsen.
Mayor Maree Statham said the funding is much needed. Picture on right by Reidun Berntsen.

The repair and reopening or Brown's Gap Road is closer in sight after Lithgow City Council secured disaster funding from the NSW government for the first stage of works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.