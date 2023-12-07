The Saint: The news we like to report

THINGS are moving up a notch with a development control plan for The Foundations (once upon a time Portland Cement Works) adopted by Council, making way for the biggest development in Portland in decades.
What we're looking at is a complex involving a classy mix of 350 dwellings spread over a number of 'village neighborhoods' and including traditional free standing dwellings, smaller housing types, cottage housing and rural lifestyle lots. There's provision for future mixed use development.
Recreational facilities will centre around the lakes that have transformed the former quarries - all with access to the general public.
The project will be completed in six stages.
Meantime, as this column exclusively revealed months ago, things are moving ahead for the new central Lithgow fire stations.
Local pollie Paul Toole said this week that the present outdated Cook Street and Lithgow stations will be under one roof in a five vehicle bay station that will also have a regional training role.
Funding was allocated in this year's State Budget.
The complex will be popping up on a large vacant site between the Mines Rescue Station and Club Lithgow. Be nice to have starting dates though.
Told yer so!
THEY"RE bringing out the big guns now in the chaotic world of American politics. A pentecostal group (America's full of ém) has warned that a failure to elect Donald Trump to the White House will 'bring down the wrath of God on the USA'. Bit hard to top that for an endorsement.
COMING into the festive season it would be good to see the footpaths in Lithgow CBD getting a good hose down. Much of the street is looking particularly grotty and not just with the ongoing pigeon poo pollution. Be a good early morning job for a council team. A little more involvement by shopkeepers wouldn't hurt either.
STILL in the CBD and again time is standing still'. That inspirational work of art, the town clock, is playing up again and has been locked on 10.40 for weeks. At least it's right twice a day.
