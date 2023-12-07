Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: The news we like to report

By The Saint
December 8 2023 - 9:15am
COOL CULTURE: Escape the heatwave and relax in the air conditioned comfort of the Notre Dame uni theatre Sunday afternoon while enjoying fine music by the Lithgow City Orchestra. Starts at 3 pm with refreshments provided and all free.
THINGS are moving up a notch with a development control plan for The Foundations (once upon a time Portland Cement Works) adopted by Council, making way for the biggest development in Portland in decades.

