Leura speed limit cut to 70km/h

The speed limit along a section of the Great Western Highway through Leura has been reduced to 70km/h to improve safety for all road users.
Transport for NSW regional director west, Alistair Lunn, said the one-kilometre section of road was considered an 'at risk' location due to its history of crashes.
"For the five-year period from 1 January, 2017, there were 24 crashes along this section of highway, tragically resulting in one fatality," Mr Lunn said.
"A road safety audit in addition to community feedback, prompted a speed zone review to be conducted by Transport for NSW.
"The types of crashes in this area vary, with intersection-related crashes more prominent from east of Kitchener Road to Kedumba Park, and run-off road and head-on crashes more common along the highway from west of Kitchener Road to the Katoomba Rifle Club.
"The outcome of the review, in consultation with Blue Mountains City Council and NSW Police, was for the speed limit to be reduced from 80 km/h to 70 km/h along the whole section with other options to improve safety being investigated.
"A reduction in speed limit is an effective safety measure to minimise harm in the unfortunate event of a crash occurring."
The new speed limit will take effect along the Great Western Highway from 350 metres west of Kitchener Road, to 190 metres east of Scott Avenue. It will take in the Sinclair Crescent turn-off which has been the scene of several accidents in the past.
It will be implemented from Thursday, December 7.
"Supplementary signs are being added to the new speed limit signs, detailing the identified risks along this section of road," Mr Lunn said.
"Those risks include complex intersections, poor sight distances due to the roadside environment and hazards, as well as the crash history.
"The supplementary signs, depicting 'road alignment', 'slippery' and 'intersections', will alert drivers to those identified risks as they enter the new speed zone area."
There will be some temporary traffic impacts while the signposts are being amended, along with line marking being conducted to improve safety.
The work will take place over three night shifts starting Tuesday, December 5, and up to Friday, December 15, between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting. No work will occur Friday or Saturday nights.
Changed traffic conditions include single lane closure managed under traffic control to allow movement of plant and equipment on and off the site.
Motorists are reminded to keep to the speed limit and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.
The community can find out more information and sign up for email updates by visiting the website at: https://www.saferroadsnsw.com.au/emailupdates.aspx.
