'I don't know what our future is': Why residents should shop the top

Residents are being reminded of the importance of shopping local this Christmas as business owners on Main Street's top end highlight their unique product offerings.
Owner of 'Naturally by Nature' Kelley Crane is challenging the idea that Lithgow has nothing on offer for those who are searching for the perfect gift.
People need to come in and actually have a look. And there's a lot said on the social media sites that got me thinking, you've got so much to go and have a look at," Ms Crane said.
"If you can't find something in one of these small boutique stores, there's something quite not right."
Lara Hall from 'Twig' said that by shopping locally, there is more of an opportunity to find unique goods as well as supporting local business owners make a living.
"We're small independent retailers that are supporting small independent suppliers. What we're selling, it's not mass produced," Ms Hall said.
According to Ms Hall, if locals don't support these businesses they will be left with even fewer options and places that sell mass produced goods.
"We're selling good product, well priced, and supporting Australian businesses," She said.
Ms Crane and Ms Hall believe that businesses on the top end of town struggle due to decreased foot traffic.
"Once upon a time, it was classed as a dead end of town, But it's not now and people. I find it strange, because everybody told goes up the street, they do a loop and drive back down the street," Ms Crane said.
"I get asked how many years i've been here, and I'll say two or three years, and that's how long it's been since the've been at this end town. I don't think it's that big," Ms Hall said.
Businesses at the top end are holding an evening of late night shopping on Thursday, December 6 to encourage residents to shop locally and promote businesses in Main Street.
"Thursday night's just about bringing us all together to get people to actually maybe look at coming out and shopping and having a bigger atmosphere happening," Ms Crane said.
"The Shops will be open, The cafes are going to stay open as well."
Ms Crane and Ms Hall said they would like to remind locals there are many great businesses on the top end of Main Street, but their future remains uncertain in the current climate.
"I don't I actually don't know what our future is. But we're hanging in there. And we're trying to do everything we can," Ms Crane said.
