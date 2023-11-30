What rights do you have as a borrower?

This act requires you to be treated fairly when you owe a debt. It ensures that you are:
You are treated fairly - You must be treated fairly without being harassed or coerced.
Repayment arrangements can be made - You have the right to make reasonable repayment arrangements.
Privacy is respected - You have the right to only be contacted at reasonable times and not to be bothered too much.
Utilities
Utilities are a necessary expense. If you can't keep up with your utility service payments, you have the following rights:
Reasonable notice - You must be given suitable notice before you're disconnected.
Repayment arrangements - You have the right to apply for, and not be refused, a reasonable repayment arrangement if you're facing financial challenges.
External dispute resolution - In most cases, you have the right to access external dispute resolution
Payday loans
With short-term, fast, or Payday loans, you have these rights:
Interest cap - The lender can't charge more than a certain amount of interest
Unsecured loan - Payday loans don't require you to provide security
External dispute resolution - You have the right to access external dispute resolution if you need it
Suitable loan - Lenders must make sure you can afford the loan before giving it to you
So now that you understand your rights as a borrower, you might consider applying for a small loan. If so, feel free to reach out to find out more. There are several options available to suit your circumstances and budget.
Disclaimer:
IPF Digital Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Credit24, ABN 59 130 894 405. Australian Credit Licence 422839. The information in this article is of a general nature and does not take into consideration your objectives, financial situation or needs. Lending criteria, fees and charges apply. For more information about our products, eligibility criteria and terms and conditions, please visit www.credit24.com.au.