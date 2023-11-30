What rights do you have as a borrower?

Dealing with debt can be very stressful, but don't worry, there are laws to protect you and help if you have financial problems. This article will explain your rights and how you can be helped.

In general, lenders must check if you can afford a loan before giving it to you.

Let's see what lenders must do for borrowers under the National Consumer Credit Protection Act:

They need to ask about your goals and what you need.

They must find out about your financial situation.

They have to take the right steps to check your financial situation.

Lenders must follow proper procedures to ensure the loan suits you. If there's any doubt you can't repay the debt without facing hardship, the lender should not give you the loan to protect you.

If they don't follow these rules and you face financial problems, they are not doing their job correctly.

Let's take a closer look at your rights as a borrower:

Credit law

The National Credit Act applies to finance and mortgage brokers, as well as loans, credit cards, and personal leases. Under this law, you have these important rights:

Timely resolution - You have the right to get help from your creditor within a reasonable period.

External dispute resolution - If you can't resolve a loan dispute with your creditor, you can use free external dispute resolution

Request financial hardship - You can plead financial hardship and have the decision reviewed and decided in external dispute resolution.

Default period - If you miss payments, you have at least 30 days to fix the problem

Information - You have the right to information about your loan. You can also request copies of account statements and loan documents.

Suitable loans - The lender is obligated to ensure that the credit you have applied for is "not unsuitable." This means the loan must be affordable and meet your needs and circumstances.

Debt collection

Debt collectors must follow the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the ASIC Debt Collection Guideline when following up on unpaid accounts.

This act requires you to be treated fairly when you owe a debt. It ensures that you are:

You are treated fairly - You must be treated fairly without being harassed or coerced.

Repayment arrangements can be made - You have the right to make reasonable repayment arrangements.

Privacy is respected - You have the right to only be contacted at reasonable times and not to be bothered too much.

Utilities

Utilities are a necessary expense. If you can't keep up with your utility service payments, you have the following rights:

Reasonable notice - You must be given suitable notice before you're disconnected.

Repayment arrangements - You have the right to apply for, and not be refused, a reasonable repayment arrangement if you're facing financial challenges.

External dispute resolution - In most cases, you have the right to access external dispute resolution

Payday loans

With short-term, fast, or Payday loans, you have these rights:

Interest cap - The lender can't charge more than a certain amount of interest

Unsecured loan - Payday loans don't require you to provide security

External dispute resolution - You have the right to access external dispute resolution if you need it

Suitable loan - Lenders must make sure you can afford the loan before giving it to you

Disclaimer:

IPF Digital Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Credit24, ABN 59 130 894 405. Australian Credit Licence 422839. The information in this article is of a general nature and does not take into consideration your objectives, financial situation or needs. Lending criteria, fees and charges apply. For more information about our products, eligibility criteria and terms and conditions, please visit www.credit24.com.au.