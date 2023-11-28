During October 13/14, 2023, five members from the Dragon Boat team 'Lithgow Flash Dragons' combined competed with two different clubs at the XIX Australian Masters Games Adelaide.
Grant Tattersall, Ceane Towers, Paul, Anne Rogers and Zayne Bray (who practice Sunday mornings at Lake Wallis), took part in the event.
Ceane Towers and Grant Tattersall joined the Newcastle Dragon Hunters Dragon Boat Club bringing home 6 medals between them.
Grant 2 golds and a bronze, Ceane 2 golds and a bronze, as they competed in varying races including both women's and men's categories, mixed men and women categories, including 10, 20's in the boat within different grades including (A) for women through to B, and C classes.
Towers said it was her first time in a competition for Dragon Boating and having her team's support was imperative to achieving the result they did.
"I felt that it was a team effort to come home with gold. It wasn't just me, it was everyone else, so I felt like part of a team," She said.
"There was so much support and spirit in the boat and not giving up."
The members from the Lithgow club had a great time at the Adelaide Masters games 2023 utilizing their techniques, strength, along with team spirit within their teams at the highly competitive games.
"When we were in the middle of the race, it was powerful coming first in front of the other competitors and keeping the boat long and strong," Towers said.
Towers said it is an enjoyable experience for those who are considering trying Dragon boating.
"They have a few free paddles before they decide to commit. Not only are you out there in the nature and on the water, you are out there with a team of paddlers," she said.
"You are learning new skills, getting fresh air in your lungs, strengthening your arms and your core and you're working as a team."
It would be great to see more people come along and paddle with Lithgow Flash Dragons.
Not only is Lake Wallis a serene place for their practices, but the group in the boat are all down to earth, supportive and will welcome you. We enjoy the practice, learning skills and how far you want to take that is up to you.
