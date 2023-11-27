When Ross Adams had a trial movie session at a Music Studio on Lithgow's Main Street in 2002, he could have never predicted this would be the beginning of a decades long film adventure.
Lithgow Valley Film Society celebrated its 21st anniversary on Sunday, November 26 with a special screening of 'Dad's Army,' a british war comedy.
The movie was followed by a celebratory dinner at the Workmen's Club with 50 of the Society's executive, members, patrons and Mayor Maree Statham in attendance.
Mr Adams said the Film Society's inception would not have been possible without the support of his sister Merle.
"Much has been said about my involvement with our Film Society as the Founder. I would like to correct that - I consider myself as the Co-Founder," Mr Adams said.
"Had it not been for Merle, offering her Music Studio for a trial movie session and allowing her premises for future screenings, there would not be a Film Society in Lithgow."
Mr Adams said Pat Cooper, Fay Ritchie and Claire Vliegenthart offered their assistance by refurbishing seats and making curtains, while Al Ritchie, Leo Vliegenthart and the late Alan Carlin converted the premises to bring the cinema to life in those early days.
"This core group was instrumental in the conversion of what was really a derelict building into what we have today as a small but intermit cinema," He said.
"The success of any organisation does not depend on one person. It is the result of many working together, people with diverse talents. This we have had for the past 21 years."
The Cinema has faced its challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic threatening its closure, but Mr Adams is optimistic about the future.
"While Covid almost closed us down, we rose from the ashes and hopefully will continue for many years into the future," He said.
Patron, Steve Snell said he has been passionate about films from a young age and the Lithgow Film Society has had a significant impact on him.
"Lithgow's film society one of the most wonderful film societies I've ever seen," My Film said.
"It takes me back to my childhood. I feel like kid of 8 again."
According to Mr Adams, General Secretary Tess Sibly is working on a book to reflect the 21 years of the cinema, which will be available to the community in the near-future.
"Hopefully this will be available before the end of the year as we wanted to include the Anniversary Celebrations in the publication,"
"My appreciation to Tess for her work on the book and to all who contributed articles and photographs."
