Why wait to start decking the halls?

I grew up with the rule in my family that we could not begin decorating for Christmas until December 1.
The sub-clause was that all decorations must be down on January 1 - any later was considered bad luck.
With this in mind, it is not surprising that readers like to pipe up from time to time to complain that Joe Blo from Portland (not a real person) put their decorations up too early!
However, I can't help myself and I am defending my premature decorative actions with some solid defence - I think.
As far as I'm concerned the twinkling lights, colourful tinsel and musical ornaments need to be out early for full festive appreciation by those young ones. It seems a pity that such lovely decorations should be packed away for 11 months of the year. I say, let everyone appreciate their beauty for longer.
Hell, why do we care at all how people choose to do these things? If someone wants to put up their festive decorations in October, who are we to stop them? If it makes you happy, go right ahead.
At this stage I haven't set up the tree and the outdoor lights - but each weekend since early November we have been talking about how to decorate for Christmas this year.
Oh, and I have also watched a few Christmas movies to make sure I stay in a festive mood. Or should that be a few too many Christmas movies?
What is your plan for the season? Have you begun decorating?
Ben Palmer
Editor
