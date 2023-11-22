What rights do you have as a borrower?

This is branded content.
Dealing with debt can be very stressful, but don't worry, there are laws to protect you and help if you have financial problems. This article will explain your rights and how you can be helped.
In general, lenders must check if you can afford a loan before giving it to you.
Let's see what lenders must do for borrowers under the National Consumer Credit Protection Act:
Lenders must follow proper procedures to ensure the loan suits you. If there's any doubt you can't repay the debt without facing hardship, the lender should not give you the loan to protect you.
If they don't follow these rules and you face financial problems, they are not doing their job correctly.
Let's take a closer look at your rights as a borrower:
The National Credit Act applies to finance and mortgage brokers, as well as loans, credit cards, and personal leases. Under this law, you have these important rights:
Debt collectors must follow the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the ASIC Debt Collection Guideline when following up on unpaid accounts.
This act requires you to be treated fairly when you owe a debt. It ensures that you are:
Utilities are a necessary expense. If you can't keep up with your utility service payments, you have the following rights:
With short-term, fast, or Payday loans, you have these rights:
Disclaimer:
IPF Digital Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Credit24, ABN 59 130 894 405. Australian Credit Licence 422839. The information in this article is of a general nature and does not take into consideration your objectives, financial situation or needs. Lending criteria, fees and charges apply. For more information about our products, eligibility criteria and terms and conditions, please visit www.credit24.com.au.
