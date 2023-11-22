Lithgow Mercury
FOGO green bins to be added to Lithgow City Council waste management services from March 2024

By Staff Reporters
November 22 2023 - 3:33pm
Lithgow City Council will be adding green bins to its waste services. Picture from Getty.
Lithgow residents will soon be able to have their garden and food scraps collected when a green bin is added to the LGA's waste management services.

