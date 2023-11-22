Lithgow residents will soon be able to have their garden and food scraps collected when a green bin is added to the LGA's waste management services.
The green 'FOGO' ( Food Organics and Garden Organics) bins will be collected on a weekly basis from March 2024.
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, its data indicates that food and garden plants fills more than half of red bins in the LGA presently.
The use of a green bin will prevent the FOGO waste from rotting when combined with general rubbish and taking up unnecessary space in landfill as well as generating methane.
Separate collection of FOGO means it can be used to make compost.
According to Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham, the introduction of FOGO bins indicates the council's commitment to delivering best practice waste services to residents.
"Our community is committed to protecting the local environment while supporting the local economy and this new service is an outstanding example of Council delivering on both these priorities," Cr Statham said.
The green bin will be delivered along with a kitchen caddy and service guide between January and February 2024, with services set to commence from March 4, 2024.
