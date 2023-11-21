The Small Arms Factory Rugby League Club may have made its final touchdown decades ago, but that hasn't stopped them from gathering in the years since.
The next reunion will be held at the Landsdowne Hotel at 12pm this Sunday, November 26.
All league supporters and players are welcome to attend and enjoy an afternoon of reminiscing about the games the team played and league in general.
The reunion has proven to be popular with players and supporters in the past, which have been hosted by local legends Barry Rushworth and Geoff Wheeler.
It is sure to be a wonderful afternoon for local league lovers.
