To mishandle a major incident harming your millions of customers and the broader public once is usually enough of a lesson for most major organisations.
But not, apparently, Optus.
The company, which ironically enough is in the business of communications, has displayed a complete inability to learn from the deep failings of its handling of the data breach last year that saw the personal details of customers end up on the dark web, where they still reside, ready for use by nefarious actors.
During the episode, account holders were kept in the dark for days and weeks about what of their personal information had been breached, and precious little advice about what it meant, the risks involved and how to ameliorate them.
To this day, the practical advice and support provided by the company to those affected has been minimal.
Little more than a year later, the carrier has again been found badly wanting.
Not content with being responsible for one of the biggest breaches of personal data in the nation's history, Optus now has the unenviable quinella of also being responsible for Australia's biggest mobile communications network failure.
Most understand that technical faults and service disruptions can happen.
No system is perfect.
Still, Wednesday's outage was, as one federal politician put it, "seismic".
Not only were people unable to make and receive calls and texts or access the internet, but hospital, school, transport and financial institution systems went down, EFTPOS machines stopped working and even, according to some reports, vital access to 000 was interrupted.
The fact of the massive system breakdown was bad enough.
But what has really drawn the understandable ire of the public is the apparent disdain and disregard shown by Optus leadership.
Throughout the outage that for some lasted up to 14 hours, Optus executives were barely to be seen and apart from a few bland statements the company was silent.
It was left to Communications Minister Michelle Rowland to try and fill in the blanks for anxious individuals and businesses, armed with what seemed like minimal information from the carrier itself.
A day after the outage, the company is yet to provide a detailed explanation of what occurred.
On its main webpage there is just a one-line statement with a link to further information. Click on that and up pops a page that says "we're very sorry for the outage" and promises of extra data for those affected.
Rightly, several inquiries have been launched into what happened and how it has been handled.
Ms Rowland has commissioned a review by her department and on Thursday the Senate voted to hold its own inquiry, which will focus on Optus' handling of the incident, how it compensates its customers and what government can do to ensure the reliability of telecommunication systems.
These are all excellent questions.
As Ms Rowland said, "it is critical that industry and governments take stock following large-scale outages".
Optus, too, needs to take stock.
Its reputation, already badly drained by last year's data breach, is now at near critical levels.
Shares in Singtel, Optus' parent lost 4.5 per cent of their value during the outage, knocking about $2.3 billion of the company's valuation.
The future of chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin must be under a cloud, as well as those of her senior executive team.
More important than that, though, is to establish why the outage happened and do everything possible to ensure it never reoccurs.
The episode turns a bright light on our dependence on such networks. Smart phones and digital communications have become rapidly integrated with almost every aspect of our lives. Connections are now critical.
