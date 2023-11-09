The Saint: Crisis in a valley of dreams

EVER since teamsters negotiated the heart stopping track below the towering cliffs of Wolgan Gap there has been a constant problem with instability.
Just on a year ago the instability took on a whole new meaning, forcing a closure that turned the Wolgan Valley's status as little piece of Heaven to all at once a hellish nightmare.
And despite over confident -as it turned out - political predications at the time that restoration could take a couple of months the closure is now permanent.
Rock slides and cracking are nothing new to The Gap but costly past stability measures have proved to be just short term, regularly isolating residents and visitors in the Valley.
The issue was brought to the nation's attention last week when the Weekend Australian newspaper presented a full page report on the dilemma in what they termed 'the forgotten valley'.
Desperate residents, their livelihoods and dreams crumbling around them, aired their frustration at the apparent lack of any real interest at any level of government but Lithgow Council said it has consultants on the job seeking an alternate route, likely to cost at a ''guesstimate'' of more than $30 million.
Also anxiously seeking solutions are the Dubai based owners of the now mothballed Emirates, Australia's most expensive resort.
For now the only emergency access is Australia's steepest track, the Donkey Steps.
And that's a restricted and decidedly dangerous option in times of crisis. Hopefully those Council consultants are aware of the urgency of the situation that has already dragged on too long.
THE latest Main Street speculation has centred on significant internal work being carried out at the one time Suttons butchery building. The building has had various roles over the years, as an upmarket boutique and in the credit union business. Street talk is that the new role will be a head office and public information hub for Energy Australia's Lake Lyell pumped hydro scheme. And that can't be good news for those community members campaigning against the proposal.
LAST week after former Lithgow boy Mark Vassella scored an invitation to the White House with Albo's official party we named proud parents as Barry and Marlene. Readers were quick to point out that should have read Barry and Myrna. Heck, we knew that. An honest mistake though as Myrna and Marlena are twin sisters. Sorry about that.
THE column's spotters have reported a lot of work under way on and around the large vacant block in Barton Street, opposite basketball stadium. The block was the site of wartime hostels for munitions workers and later for cheap accommodation. The hostels were demolished years ago and asbestos decontamination carried out. There has been a construction site fence in place for quite a while but this is the first sign of something constructive possibly happening. Watch this space.
