Local Girl Guides to shave their hair to donate to CanAssist Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 10 2023 - 8:54am
Krystelle Fitzpatrick and Danae Wood. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Local girl guides Krystelle Fitzpatrick and Danae Wood will have over 1.2 metres of hair combined shaved off to raise money for CanAssist Lithgow at the end of the month.

