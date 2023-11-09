Local girl guides Krystelle Fitzpatrick and Danae Wood will have over 1.2 metres of hair combined shaved off to raise money for CanAssist Lithgow at the end of the month.
The disease has impaced the lives of both women, with Ms Wood losing her father to liver cancer in November 2018 being one of the main drivers of the fundraiser.
"A bit around why we're doing it at the end of November is for my dad, since it's five years this year," Ms Wood said.
"It's in my family as well, I've seen my fair share of it with my step grandfather, and my great grandmother and a whole bunch of other people," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
"We've picked a date close to when Danae's dad passed, so it'll be in memory of him, and just to help people going through what her family went through."
Ms Wood and Ms Fitzpatrick chose CanAssist Lithgow as their charity due to its work in supporting local families experiencing cancer.
"We just want to support the community that helps people with cancer since it's such a big thing in town," Ms Wood said.
"We thought it'd be nice to do something local. There's many wonderful people in our community dealing with cancer, and some make it through and some don't."
Both women are aiming to raise a total of $1000 and are already over the halfway point, raising $590 at the time of publishing.
"We're hoping to get 1000, and if we get more than that it'd be absolutely amazing," Ms Wood said.
While both women are nervous about losing their hair, Ms Fitzpatrick said she sees it as a moment of solidarity for those who are battling cancer.
"It's one of those things visually that people will see. And so many cancer survivors, and people dealing with radiotherapy don't have the opportunity to have their own hair, and get through it with that," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
As members of the Girl Guides, the funderaiser will contribute to the Olave Baden-Powell achievements for Ms Wood and Ms Fitzpatrick.
The event will be livestreamed of the Lithgow Girl Guides Facebook page on November 20.
Donations are being accepted up until December 8 through the women's mycause webpage or via direct debit to the Lithgow Girl Guides bank account.
Account Name: Lithgow Girl Guides
BSB: 082-829
Account Number: 283109
Reference: CanAssist
