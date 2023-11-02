Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow City Council backflip on alternative Lake Lyell access closures

By Newsroom
November 3 2023 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council backflips on Lake Lyell access closures
Council backflips on Lake Lyell access closures

Lithgow City Council have reopened the secondary accesses to the Lake Lyell following community backlash regarding the closures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.