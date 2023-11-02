Council backflips on Lake Lyell access closures

Lithgow City Council have reopened the secondary accesses to the Lake Lyell following community backlash regarding the closures.
On October 31, the Council released a statement saying the Bloody Cutting Road and Sir Thomas Mitchell Drive entrances to the lake were permanently closed, after a detailed risk analysis was undertaken.
"While regrettable, these closures will ensure that all usage occurs safely and does not result in heightened risk to the community," The statement said.
" Lithgow City Council appreciates the understanding of the community and looks forward to the continued offering of high-quality recreational experiences at Lake Lyell into the future."
The Council has since released a statement indicating the decision was reversed after feedback from the community advised there wasn't enough communication about the matter.
"Following feedback from the community, It has become clear that there has not been sufficient opportunity for the public to speak with Council regarding the proposal," The statement said.
"It is important that a good risk management approach is afforded to the management of all recreational facilities. However, this cannot come at the cost of appropriate communication and consultation whenever changes are made."
According to the statement, the new gates closing off the access points have been reopened and the Council will begin consulations with the community over the coming weeks.
