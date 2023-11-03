The Saint: Finally a little sanity prevails

SO finally someone has had a eureka moment allowing the penny to drop and new housing estates are to be banned in the Hawkesbury/Nepean Valley Basin.
And there'll be an immediate impact with a planned development of 10,000 homes the first to encounter the new era of common sense.
Developers won't be happy, nor will the 'she'll be right' class of home buyer. But insurance companies, at least those still in the floodplain and fire zone business, will be delighted.
The risky business of floodplain habitation has been evident since colonial days so it's taken a long time to face up to the bleedin' obvious.
Bureaucracy and the political overlords just don't get it at times and home seekers looking for the next emergence of monotonous cheek to jowel suburbia sometime need protecting from themselves before the water's lapping at their window sill.
Still with those hazards of home ownership an associate of the column, Dave Adams, couldn't help a cynical reaction when he received his latest insurance bill based on Council's often crazy decisions. Dave's place was listed in a new flood zone. But he's in Hepburn Street, one of the highest points anywhere in Lithgow. If Dave ever gets flooded the entire valley will be just one big and very deep lake. Have your survival plan ready.
WHEN it comes to mixing in high places you can't beat the recent times of Mark Vassella. Mark, one time Lithgow schoolboy and with family background in our mining and pastry cook business, is far from the valley as CEO of Bluescope, formerly BHP. He joined a select invitation only VIP group of business leaders who joined Albo on last week's knees up with Joe Biden at the White House garden party in Washington. Even had some face to face time with the most powerful world leader. (No, not Kevin Rudd) . Top that you A Lister lot. Another one for Barry and Marlene's family brag book.
QUOTE of the week. 'We're going out of our way to avoid civilian casualties'. Israeli PM Netanyahu speaking to reporters as bombs rained down on the hapless neighborhoods of Gaza. Anecdotal evidence is that many people around here are turning off the TV news, suffering from misery overloads after month after month of the horrors of Ukraine and the Middle East flooding into our living rooms each evening. And don't even mention the crazy gun toting Americans and their home grown brand of atrocity.
ON that issue, couldn't miss an interview on SKY News recently when it was revealed, rightly or wrongly, that Australia's aid to Ukraine included weapons manufactured in Lithgow. We can see Mad Vlad locking us into his list of preferred targets already.
