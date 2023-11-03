The Saint: Finally a little sanity prevails

WHEN it comes to mixing in high places you can't beat the recent times of Mark Vassella. Mark, one time Lithgow schoolboy and with family background in our mining and pastry cook business, is far from the valley as CEO of Bluescope, formerly BHP. He joined a select invitation only VIP group of business leaders who joined Albo on last week's knees up with Joe Biden at the White House garden party in Washington. Even had some face to face time with the most powerful world leader. (No, not Kevin Rudd) . Top that you A Lister lot. Another one for Barry and Marlene's family brag book.

