A dream to have a family run business has become reality for Ben and Trina Eastwood, with the opening of their venture 'Top Town Laundromat.'
According to Mr Eastwood, the concept for the business was discussed by his family when Mrs Eastwood decided to re-enter the workforce.
"My wife was looking for opportunities to return turn back to work after the kids were old enough to go to school," Mr Eastwood said.
"My young son was interested in some sort of little business.
"So we got together and had a look at what could possibly work for everybody. It was a family effort."
The Laundromat was officially opened on October 23 by Mayor Maree Statham, who cut a ribbon as part of the ceremony.
"It was just a humble, small ceremony, just a bit of a gesture to formally welcome it," Mr Eastwood said.
According to Mr Eastwood the business aims to supply an essential service to members of the public.
"We see it as a really positive service to the Lithgow community," He said.
"The Laundromat is supplying a genuine need for a lot of individuals and families and travelers and itinerant workers."
Mr Eastwood said members of the community in genuine need have already utilised the services at a time that suited their lifestyle.
"There was a mother whose child was sick and she needed access to a large washing machine at 730 on a Saturday morning, and she was in a panic what to do. And we were open and she so came down, and thought it was great," He said.
"Then there were two Argentinian backpackers who are working in the area for three months, and they don't have access to any washing facility. So though they were there at eight o'clock at night."
Mr Eastwood said himself and his family are looking forward to operating the business for the community well into the future.
"We're very excited," He said.
