Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
In Depth

From Portland boy to superstar Storm coach, Craig Bellamy's story

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Craig Bellamy is proof that growing up in a small country town is no hindrance to success, provided you're dedicated and have a genuine love of what you do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.