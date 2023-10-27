We can offer support in times of hardship

As we farewell another week, I couldn't help thinking about how fast this year has flown by.
We are on the home stretch to Christmas yet again, yikes.
There's something about this time of year that fills me with nostalgia and a need for connection.
Whether it be through family, friends or the community I believe that need requires extra nuturing during the festive season.
As Christmas looms, we can start to spare thoughts and actions for those who are in need this year.
Understandably the cost of living means we may not necessarily have a large amount of money to donate, but there are other ways we can offer support.
We can rally around food/toy drives run by local businesses, collect toys from the community for donation, or simply offer a listening ear or seat at the table to somebody who is facing the holiday alone.
There is always something a person can do to support their community, even the smallest act can make a difference.
One thing i've observed during my time as a journalist is that regional towns will make the most of what they've got to support others without a second thought.
2023 has been another year full of difficult events globally, but one thing I notice is in hardship, there is always love and support to be offered.
I wish you all the best for a wonderful weekend.
Reidun,
Journalist.
