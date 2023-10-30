The Portland Country Women's Association (CWA) branch have secured their future after Lithgow City Council waived leasing costs for five years.
According to Portland CWA President, Pam Collis despite the group being unsure about the financial implications they were determined to remain operational.
"We had no intention of closing," Ms Collis said.
"We were very concerned. We'd had a peppercorn release, and we'd never had to pay."
According to Ms Collis, the organisation met with the Council to discuss the new regulations- which require leasing agreements and public liability insurance.
"The Council said we could apply for hardship. They were very helpful," Ms Collis said.
READ MORE:
Mayor of Lithgow City Council, Maree Statham said the new regulations are part of legalities for halls owned by local governments-but they want to minimise impact on organisations such as the CWA.
"Every council now has to have a ledger, it has to be audited, we need to be able to know what local halls the council own so we can maintain them," Cr Statham said.
"I'm very pleased and delighted to say that it was an exclusive waiver offer for the Country Women's Association in Portland, we value their contribution to our community."
"We didn't want the ladies to face the hardship they suggested they would face if there was no request for a fee waiver."
Ms Collis said the CWA ladies were feeling ensured about the future of the organisation after the meeting with the Council.
"We came out of that [meeting] feeling really good," she said.
Cr Statham said it is a huge relief for the CWA and the community to know they can move forward.
"I'm sure the CWA Portland will do bigger and better things. We need them in our small regional towns," she said.
"I think it's wonderful they'll be able to go on now and not have that hanging over their heads,"
Ms Collis said the CWA are looking for more members and they are flexible with levels of commitment.
"Nowadays, it's harder because a lot of women work," Ms Collis said.
"We have got one lady who has paid a membership. And she works full time, but she comes and helps at our street stalls."
"There's different ways people can contribute."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.