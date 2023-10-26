Lithgow Mercury
Alexis Reid takes out Australian Taekwando Championship in Perth

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:03am, first published October 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Haktari Taekwando Academy have left their mark on the 2023 Australian championships in Perth, with local competitor Alexis Reid emerging the gold medal recipient of her division.

Local News

