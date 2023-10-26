Haktari Taekwando Academy have left their mark on the 2023 Australian championships in Perth, with local competitor Alexis Reid emerging the gold medal recipient of her division.
Jorja and Hunter Pender also competed, having put up good fights according to Master Jeff Crane.
"Haktari has always had a pretty strong fighting club. These three had been training pretty hard. They were pretty confident when they went over there," Crane said.
"Hunter Pender lost his fight and didn't make the medals. Jorja lost her her fight narrowly, and was awarded the Bronze, Alexis won all her fights or and came away with the gold."
It was a symbolic moment for the academy when Reid won her first black belt championship- It was in the same place Crane had won his first 30 years ago.
"I was just at home cheering because I couldn't make it. I was really cheering for all my guys. And when Alexis won I kind of was like, wow, that's really good. I'm very happy for her," Crane said.
"And then It didn't really dawn on me until I was at training. And I just went, Oh, that's where 'I won my first one.' Back in in 1993, That's a bit crazy and we thought it was ironic."
"So we had a bit of a laugh about it."
Reid has been involved in Taekwando since 2013 at the age of five, she received her black belt at the age of 10 in 2018 with a second dan at the age of 12.
According to Reid, winning the Australian championship as a black belt was a special moment in her competitive career.
"I've won as a color belt before, but never as a black belt. It feels pretty good to know that I'm at the top for the country," Reid said.
"I'm pretty proud of myself, because I did put in a lot of hard work. So it's definitely paying off with my results I'm getting."
Reid has her eye on qualifying for the Junior World Championships in 2024, which has become her next focus.
The next comp I'm really training for is definitely the selections. So I can go overseas again, hopefully," Reid said.
"That's the next thing I'm aiming for."
Jorja Pender said the Australian Championships were a challenge but she is proud of what she achieved as her fight was lost by a small margin.
"They [the championships] were very difficult, but it was also a good learning curve," Pender said.
"In my second round around that I barely lost, I did a spinning headkick, which is worth five points, but I sadly didn't get it in time before the timer went off. So that was sad, It's alright."
Pender said she is also aiming to qualify for the world championships, and she is focused in honing in her skills.
" I'm just going to keep trying to build up my skills, and there's a selection soon," Pender said
"Next year are the Junior World Championships and I'm going to really try and try and make it, because I barely missed out on the last ones."
Hunter Pender said competing at the Australian championships were a wonderful experience and he enjoyed the social aspect.
"It [Championships] was a lot of fun. Obviously I didn't win, but I still had a really good time."
"I'm going to keep training and go for it again next year."
