The Saint: Our volunteers defied the odds

PLENTY to do in Lithgow tomorrow and it's all FREE. From 11 am to 2 pm there's a family day in QE Park sponsored by Centacare. Free rides for kids, free barbecue for everyone and free entertainment. Can't beat that for value. Then head up town for a little shock and horror and more free entertainment, all while indulging your inner spook fantasy at the annual Halloween festival that runs from four o'clock to nine o'clock. Hopefully the shops will illuminate for the occasion instead of a gloomy CBD..

