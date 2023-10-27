The Saint: Our volunteers defied the odds

IT truly was a day for celebration at the weekend with a steamy extravaganza to officially re-open the Zig Zag Heritage Railway after 10 frustrating years of setbacks.
Many organisations, particularly those relying on volunteers, would have given up and walked away had they encountered the litany of issues confronting Zig Zag - two devastating bushfires, landslides that followed flood rains, a regulatory upgrade of infrastructure and the insidious attention of vandals and metal thieves.
So the real heroes of last weekend were those volunteers who enjoy nothing netter than cinders in their hair and soot on their hands who had confronted the odds head on.
The revival would have taken much longer without government financial support but while money talks it's those volunteers who do the hard yards.
The Zig Zag is again a huge attraction and thousands came from all over for the milestone event.
The column encountered one happy couple who had travelled from Port Macquarie to take part and later came into Lithgow for a café lunch
PLENTY to do in Lithgow tomorrow and it's all FREE. From 11 am to 2 pm there's a family day in QE Park sponsored by Centacare. Free rides for kids, free barbecue for everyone and free entertainment. Can't beat that for value. Then head up town for a little shock and horror and more free entertainment, all while indulging your inner spook fantasy at the annual Halloween festival that runs from four o'clock to nine o'clock. Hopefully the shops will illuminate for the occasion instead of a gloomy CBD..
READERS are wondering about the time frame for the much anticipated new Bunnings at Pottery Place. Approvals were announced months ago but at the moment the site's still just huge mounds of dirt and a hole in the ground. Also wondering about the battery farm at Brays Lane at Wang that was expected to be under way by now.
POTHOLES present a challenge to motorists (and to road repairers) just about everywhere but one location that has for too long been demanding attention is
In Railway Parade right outside the State Office Block. It really is a tyre wrecker.
THIS cost of living stuff really is getting serious now. Blocks of chocolate have now soared to record heights due to a cocoa shortage apparently. Life's essentials out of reach.
