Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: Our volunteers defied the odds

By The Saint
October 27 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHERE theres smoke theres often...kids! Attracted by billowing smoke our firefighters this week had to deal with a fire in a thick carpet of pine needles in a grove in Hassan Street, just behind Coles. Its an area where kids regularly congregate out of sight when they should be in school. What happened to the days when truant inspectors were a fearsome presence?
WHERE theres smoke theres often...kids! Attracted by billowing smoke our firefighters this week had to deal with a fire in a thick carpet of pine needles in a grove in Hassan Street, just behind Coles. Its an area where kids regularly congregate out of sight when they should be in school. What happened to the days when truant inspectors were a fearsome presence?

IT truly was a day for celebration at the weekend with a steamy extravaganza to officially re-open the Zig Zag Heritage Railway after 10 frustrating years of setbacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.