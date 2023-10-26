Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Lithgow City Council propose Bowenfels Subdivision to address need for housing

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
October 27 2023 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Maree Statham (Photo from Lithgow City Council Youtube) and the site of the proposed subdivision on Cole Drewe Drive. Picture from Google Maps.
Mayor Maree Statham (Photo from Lithgow City Council Youtube) and the site of the proposed subdivision on Cole Drewe Drive. Picture from Google Maps.

Lithgow City Council is addressing the need for housing in the region by presenting a Development Application (DA) to subdivide a block of land in Bowenfels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.