Lithgow City Council is addressing the need for housing in the region by presenting a Development Application (DA) to subdivide a block of land in Bowenfels.
According to the agenda for the October council meeting, The DA proposes a subdivision of 10 Col Drewe Drive into 46 residential blocks, a public road, and one residue allotment.
Mayor Maree Statham said the need for housing will increase once Badgerys Creek Airport opens.
"There are a lot of people moving into our area now and I think when the airport is opened we will see quite a few people coming this side of the mountains," Cr Statham said.
"I think we need to be ready and we need to develop more houses and also houses that have blocks of land with a variation of choices."
Cr Statham said Lithgow City Council considered the various needs of residents during the subdivision.
"Sometimes when subdivisions occur all the houses are big and amazing, but we need to look at people who want just a small home," Cr Statham said.
"It's very difficult to predict what everyone wants so we're going to try and be diverse with those 46 residential allotments, hoping that it will be taken up by the public in due time."
According to Cr Statham, the subdivision is an investment for the Council and the development has been considered for a significant amount of time.
"It [the development] has been going to be looked at for a couple of years," Cr Statham said.
"So we're happy with the way things are going with that."
At the October meeting, the Council voted for the DA to be on display in the public gallery for 28 days before being brought forth to the next meeting on November 27.
