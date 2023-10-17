How SEO can transform your local business

Search Engine Optimisation is a powerful tool for local businesses helping them target local customers and build a strong brand presence in the community. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Local businesses, particularly small enterprises, are the economic powerhouses in any country. In Australia, government records show they cover 97.5 per cent of the entire business sector as of August 2022.

Despite their size and economic contributions, reaching over 2.5 million entities during the period, these businesses are most vulnerable to closures. Estimates reveal that 77 per cent of new companies won't survive within the first year, while 48 per cent won't make it in the fourth year.

To say that setting up a local business is risky and challenging is an understatement. If there are things that startup business owners should prioritise, it's proper planning and market research, sound financial management, and strategic marketing, including search engine optimisation (SEO).

SEO unleashes your business potential when implemented sensibly, especially in the highly competitive digital realm. Whether you offer services or maintain an online or physical store, SEO can help you reach your business goals. Find out how in this article.

Local businesses and SEO

While numerous factors negatively impact small enterprises and startups, inadequate marketing strategies often play a critical role. Investing a reasonable amount in building brand awareness and recognition should help, and seeking expert help from agencies like Pursuit Digital for your SEO needs makes this spending worthwhile.

Partnering with a reliable, experienced SEO agency can significantly impact your local business. They possess the expertise and understanding of the ever-changing SEO landscape, employing proven strategies to enhance your online visibility and reach a wider local audience.

Understanding SEO's impact on local businesses

Before delving into the specifics, let's delve deeper into the concept of SEO and why it's a game-changer for local businesses.

SEO's core purpose is to increase visibility in search engines. It employs multiple processes to optimise your website and online content to rank higher on search engine result pages (SERPs) for relevant keywords.

SEO covers multiple subcategories and can be classified according to the elements they seek to improve. For instance, technical SEO's primary goal is to help search engines crawl and index your site better, while off-page SEO seeks to uplift your site's authoritativeness and popularity.

Meanwhile, on-page SEO improves user experience and helps search engines understand what your pages are all about. Local SEO aims to increase an enterprise's online presence for consumers in a specific location. It's instrumental in increasing site and foot traffic for businesses with physical stores.

Combining these elements lets you craft a winning SEO strategy, connecting your business to consumers at every stage of the buyers' journey.

Below, you'll find how SEO impacts key business elements.

1 Boosting local search visibility



SEO lets you connect to your audience effortlessly in this online-driven world. Even if you think you have the most revolutionary product or service, it won't matter unless consumers know your brand exists. When your business appears at the top of search results, it gains visibility and credibility, and attracts potential customers actively seeking your offerings.

Optimisation ensures your enterprise's local search engine ranking through the following tactics:

Proper keyword research and implementation

One of the fundamental aspects of SEO for local businesses is keyword research. It helps identify the most relevant and high-traffic keywords specific to your industry and location. These must be strategically integrated into your website content, meta tags and business listings, making it easier for search engines to index your pages and connect your business with local customers.

Optimising your website for local searches

A well-designed and optimised website is paramount for converting local online visitors into leads and paying customers. Sound SEO practices guarantee your website is mobile-friendly, easy to navigate and contains relevant local information such as your physical address, contact details and operating hours. A seamless user experience will encourage potential customers to engage with your business and boost your website's ranking in local search results.

2 Establishing brand reputation online



Besides optimising their website, business owners must seek to boost their brand's online visibility by creating a Google My Business (GMB) profile and enlisting their firms in reputable online directories.

Optimising GMB profile

Your GMB profile must contain complete and accurate details and be regularly updated with posts and customer reviews. This enhances your chances of appearing in the highly-coveted Local Pack results displayed above organic search results and significantly increases your business's visibility.

Building high-quality local citations

Local citations are mentions of your business across various directories, social media channels and other online platforms. Businesses must actively build high-quality local citations, ensuring that their business information is consistent and up-to-date across the web. It enhances online visibility and improves your brand's credibility and trustworthiness among local customers.

Harnessing the power of online reviews

Online reviews are the modern equivalent of traditional advertising.

Positive reviews influence potential customers and signal search engines that your business is trustworthy and reliable. As such, they're highly influential in forming consumers' purchasing decisions, with recommendations from friends and loved ones holding a much heavier weight than from other people.

A recent survey shows almost all online shoppers read reviews before buying. They want to learn a brand or product's weaknesses and determine whether these are deal breakers. A brand with more reviews is more favourable to consumers, so always ask your clients to leave their feedback.

Expect to get negative reviews as well, but handling them with professionalism and care should further boost your reputation.

3 Promoting brand authority



SEO is a core marketing practice that also helps promote authority through the following tactics:

Content marketing

Content marketing is an integral part of online marketing that aims to create, publish and distribute valuable online resources across all customer touchpoints and external non-competitor websites. It establishes your business as an authority in your industry and locale by creating valuable, informative and engaging content. This approach attracts potential customers and encourages other local businesses and websites to link back to your content, further boosting your website's SEO ranking.

Local link-building strategies

This SEO strategy focuses on establishing relationships with other industry players who would want to link to your site. Link-building strategies, such as guest blogging and partnerships with local organisations, boost your website's authority and visibility in local searches. Acquiring high-quality backlinks from reputable local websites can significantly impact your SEO efforts, enabling you to rank better in local searches.

4 Helping target and draw in local customers effectively

A curated list of local SEO statistics published on HubSpot reveals that 46 per cent of Google searches are initiated by users seeking local information about brands, products and services. Additionally, 72 per cent of local searchers visited a store within eight kilometres of the user's location.

These figures indicate that consumers who conduct local searches are qualified leads, and businesses employing SEO tactics are ensured to stay on top of consumers' minds when they're ready to purchase.

Similarly, businesses that want to improve their SEO strategy often use search marketing or paid advertising to boost site traffic faster. Local businesses can launch geo-targeted ads to increase foot traffic effectively. Paid advertising works by displaying your ads to users in a specific location, maximising your marketing budget and attracting highly relevant leads to your business.

5 Facilitating a mobile-friendly business site



Mobile responsiveness is a primary ranking factor for search engines, and local businesses must seize this opportunity to increase their visitors, leads and prospects. In 2021, mobile commerce sales were estimated at USD$ 3.56 trillion, representing an increase of 22 per cent from a year before.

Creating a mobile-friendly site through SEO practices is paramount to increasing local sales, considering that 88 per cent of local searches done on a mobile device resulted in conversions, per the curated list above. More importantly, it also showed that 61 per cent of mobile local search users are more likely to contact enterprises with a mobile-friendly site.



By providing a seamless and user-friendly mobile browsing experience, local businesses can increase their chances of attracting local customers, especially those on the go.



6 Strengthening local social media engagement

With almost five billion worldwide users, social media plays a significant role in modern marketing strategies. Despite their worldwide reach, businesses can use these platforms for local markets.

Publishing engaging and shareable content helps attract local followers, improve brand awareness, and encourage more local businesses and influencers to link to your website, boosting your local SEO efforts.

7 Getting updated with local search trends



Every SEO practitioner knows that SEO is an ever-evolving process, with trends that rapidly change according to consumer behaviour and technological advancements.

For instance, video marketing has become the top digital asset consumed by users in recent years. Additionally, local businesses must explore how to rank high in local voice searches, with the latter being an emerging global search trend.

SEO helps optimise your website and content for voice search queries, allowing your business to be discovered by local customers who use voice commands to find products or services in your area. This method will give your business an edge over competitors who have yet to embrace voice search in their local SEO strategy.

8 Staying ahead in the local market

Besides understanding your customers, studying your competitors' SEO strategies is crucial for staying ahead in the local market despite economic stresses. As a key optimisation technique, a competitor's analysis helps you develop your plan, banking on the strengths and avoiding the weaknesses of the more established brands. This can help you identify untapped opportunities and differentiate your business in the local market.

Moreover, continuously monitoring and analysing your SEO performance using various tools and analytics help you pinpoint successful strategies and improvement areas. By tracking key metrics such as organic traffic, keyword rankings and conversion rates, you can make informed decisions to fine tune your local SEO strategy continually.

The bottom line

In today's digitally-driven world, a robust online presence is crucial for the success of any business, especially for local enterprises striving to thrive in a competitive market. Since many potential customers search for products and services online, search engine optimisation is paramount for gaining a competitive advantage.