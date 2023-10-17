No Misery Business this November: Revisiting Paramore's punk prominence ahead of Aus/NZ tour

Angsty, fun and eclectic, Paramore is a band not to miss when they come down under this spring. Revisit their iconic discography. Picture Shutterstock

One thing is definitely not Misery Business this spring: Paramore is making their way to the southern hemisphere on a tour that will see them play a total of seven shows across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.

For those who embraced their angsty teen years headbanging to "Misery Business" in 2007, or anyone who has found solace in Paramore's dynamic blend of pop-punk and emo from the early 2000s to the present, missing this tour is not an option.

But before you secure your Paramore tickets (or after, we understand if you can't wait), we're revisiting the best projects from this legendary group. Although charismatic frontwoman Hayley Williams often grabs the spotlight, we can't forget the significant contributions of guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro.



Together, they have created poignant lyrics and infectious melodies that made Paramore a major player in the pop-punk revolution that defined an era. And their impact and influence even beyond hits, as they've also played a key role in popularising the Warped Tour scene and have been cited as inspirations by a slew of younger bands.

So, let's dive into the albums that helped cement Paramore's place as one of the genre's most influential and enduring acts.

All We Know Is Falling (2005)

Capturing the raw emotions of adolescence with a pop-punk twist, Paramore's debut album, All We Know Is Falling, was a significant stepping stone in establishing the band's presence in the pop-punk space. It also set the tone for what was to come. Featuring standout tracks like "Pressure" and "Emergency," this project is regarded as a classic amongst fans.

Riot! (2007)

Paramore exploded into mainstream popularity with their second album, Riot! Featuring hits like "Misery Business," "That's What You Get," and "Crushcrushcrush", Riot! solidified Paramore's reputation as one of the key players in the pop-punk and emo scenes of the late 2000s.



With its catchy hooks and emotional depth, Riot not only went triple Platinum but also received critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone listing it among the 40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time.

Brand New Eyes (2009)

Paramore returned in 2009 with Brand New Eyes where a matured sound and deeper lyrical themes were evident. The album featured songs like "The Only Exception" and "Ignorance," which expanded the band's reach and showed off a more versatile sound - all while maintaining their punk-rock roots.

Paramore (2013)

Their self-titled album took a more experimental approach, mixing in elements of new wave and synth-pop. Songs like "Still Into You" and the Grammy-winning "Ain't It Fun" proved that Paramore was more than capable of evolving without losing their essence.

Debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200, this album's eclectic range and boldness pushed back against genre constraints and let listeners know that Paramore is a band comfortable in its own skin.

After Laughter (2017)

After Laughter was a departure from the band's earlier styles, incorporating influences from 80s new wave and synth-pop. With tracks like "Hard Times" and "Fake Happy," this project was more explorative for the group, with heavy themes of despair making it relatable in a whole new way.

This Is Why (2023)

In their latest endeavour, This Is Why, Paramore delves into the complexities of modern adulthood, capturing the anxieties and tensions that come with it. The album reflects a sense of urgency, a restless yearning for clarity amid chaos.

Williams' vocals echo the sentiments of a woman challenging the norms, feeling at times out of sync but empowered in her dissent. Collective angst against an often bewildering status quo, this album encapsulates what Paramore is loved for and solidifies their legacy as a band unafraid to grow. It received a nomination at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

From angsty pop-punk anthems that became the soundtrack of a generation to a matured and nuanced exploration of adult anxieties, Paramore has consistently pushed the boundaries of their genre.

