Under 23 national weightlifting champion, Jae Daly, calls it a "game of milliseconds".
"Moving weights, if you put a little bit of hesitation and doubt, well it's a game of milliseconds, at that tiny millisecond if you don't just go for it, you're gonna miss it, that's usually what happens," she said.
"If you just believe in yourself 100 per cent, it's gonna work out in your favour."
The Hartley native has returned to Australia after competing in Samoa in the Oceania competition on October 6. She placed second in the 76-kilogram weight division, eight kilograms in lift behind first placegetter Avatu Opeloge.
Daly lifted 90kg in the snatch and 107kg in what she finds, is the tougher clean and jerk section (a total of 197kg). Her younger competitor hoisted 91 in the snatch and 114 in the clean and jerk (a total of 205 kgs).
She was thrilled to be a runner up at the 2023 Oceania Under 23 Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championship and said she "was as high as a kite" afterwards.
Daly explains weightlifting this way - the snatch "is the one when your hands are in a wide group, away from the ground to overhead in one fluid motion, and the clean and jerk you go from the ground to your chest [and then up] and it has to look like two different movements".
Her interest in the sport developed from a love of cross-fit in Lithgow and it "all just accelerated from there". She loves the challenge of the sport and never finds it scary.
"I trust my body, trust what it can do. I've just always really liked weightlifting. It's a challenge, every day you feel like you've really conquered something."
She is coached by Ling Wei Phillip 'Phil' Liao and has broken multiple records since starting in the sport at 18. Now 22, she is also working and studying paramedicine online and is part of the elite athlete program at Charles Sturt University. She moved to western Sydney for her weightlifting commitments three years ago and said the university is working hard to accommodate her weightlifting competitions with a coming university placement.
The Oceania competition was her first foray into international weightlifting competitions and she trained hard for it for almost seven months. She qualified after coming first at the National Junior and U23 Championships in Townsville in April, when she lifted a total of 195kg. With her mum and her coach cheering her on (and other family and friends watching the livestream) she was thrilled to come second, but disappointed not to lift 200 kg in total.
Feeling tired, she missed her third and final attempt at the clean and jerk after a total of five lifts combined in clean and jerk and the snatch.
"It was only by a tiny amount. I hadn't felt [that weight] before, so I am confident I can get there. The PB [personal best] is there, it just wasn't there on the day."
Next year she will compete as a senior and to qualify for a chance in the senior national squad she will compete in a qualifying event in Bathurst on October 29 to lift that combined total of 200kg.
Whatever she does in life she always hopes to be able to lift weights.
"There are masters competitions, and coaching ... I enjoy it. I hope I can lift for the rest of my life."
