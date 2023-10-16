Lithgow Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Books

Memories from 2013 bushfires near Lithgow to be captured in a book

October 17 2023 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 bushfires, Blue Mountains City Council is co-ordinating a community commemorative book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.