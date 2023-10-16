Lithgow local lands dream job as Zookeeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

To be a zookeeper is a thought that every animal loving person has dreamt of at some stage throughout their lives.
Lithgow local Ruby Cullen is now living that dream, with her studies landing her a job as a zookeeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo.
Having completed her Certificate III in Wildlife and Exhibited Animal Care, Ms Cullen said Taronga's learning environment has let her get involved in both the inner workings of the zoo and out in the field with the animals.
"Studying at Taronga Western Plains Zoo gave me so many opportunities to grow and learn within the zoo industry," Ms Cullen said..
During Ms Cullen's practical placement at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, she was lucky to make lifelong memories that very few people would ever make, let alone whilst studying towards their dream jobs.
"One of my favourite memories from when I was completing the course was the birth of Asian Elephant calf, Kanlaya," she said.
"I was so lucky to have been completing my practical placement on the elephant section a few weeks after she had arrived.
"It was incredible to watch her grow and to observe her mother and herd mates look out for her in the first few weeks of her life".
No one day is the same during the hands-on placement component of a Taronga Training Institute course.
"In my week-long placement at the zoo's Wildlife Hospital, [I saw] an orphaned wombat joey come into care, a barn owl needed to be released back to the wild, a Tahki underwent anaesthesia for a health check and that was all on top of our daily checks and jobs", Ms Cullen said.
Over the years, the Taronga Training Institute graduates have gone on to work at zoos, within wildlife reserves, as a part of conservation programs, and many more careers within the large animal care industry.
Taronga is making the zookeeping dream more accessible and attainable through the delivery of its accredited certificate courses at Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Taronga Zoo Sydney, as well as with partner Zoos in Perth, Melbourne, and Adelaide.
The Taronga Training Institute offers two Certificates. A Certificate II in Animal Care is an introduction to the animal care industry and provides students with the experience to work in animal care environments such as shelters, sanctuaries, and veterinary clinics.
Studying a Certificate III in Wildlife and Exhibited Animal Care is the best pathway to a career as a Zookeeper, Animal attendant or Wildlife Animal Carer in a Zoo, Aquarium or Wildlife Park.
Both courses will further develop student knowledge in animal husbandry through a combination of regular theory lessons and practical experience in a Zoo.
The Taronga Training Institute (TTI) is now accepting applications for its 2024 Animal Care courses where students learn from world-class experts in wildlife care, education and conservation and gain hands-on experience where your classroom is the Zoo.
The course gives you access to state-of-the-art facilities, following Taronga's commitment to promoting wildlife conservation through education.
Applications for the 2024 intake close on October 31, 2023. To apply for the Taronga Training Institute's programs and learn more about the available options, please visit https://taronga.org.au/education/certificate-courses.
