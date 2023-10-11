Lithgow Mercury
Man charged over alleged historic child sex assaults in Lithgow

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:18am
A man will appear in court charged over the alleged historic sexual assault of two girls in the state's Central Tablelands.

