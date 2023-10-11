Man charged over alleged historic child sex assaults in Lithgow

A man will appear in court charged over the alleged historic sexual assault of two girls in the state's Central Tablelands.
In Feb 2020, detectives from the Chifley Police District commenced investigations after allegations two girls had been sexually and indecently assaulted by a man known to them on a number of occasions between 1994 and 1995.
Following extensive investigations, detectives attended a home in Lithgow, about 11am on Thursday 2 February 2023, where they arrested a 58-year-old man.
He was taken to Lithgow Police Station and charged with 18 offences, including:
He was refused bail and appeared at Bathurst Local Court on Monday 13 February 2023, where he was remanded to appear in Lithgow Local Court on Thursday, October 12.
Inquiries are continuing.
