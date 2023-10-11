Lithgow Mercury
Member for Calare Andrew Gee has say on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

By B C Lewis
October 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee is standing firm in his commitment to a Yes vote in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

