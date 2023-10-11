Independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee is standing firm in his commitment to a Yes vote in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
Mr Gee, who was elected in 2016, quit the National Party 10 months ago over its opposition to the Voice.
A First Nations Voice to Parliament protected by the Constitution is a key element of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The 2023 referendum for constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is on Saturday October 14.
"It's hard to believe, but Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are not recognised in our nation's founding document," Mr Gee said.
"The Voice would provide that recognition in a meaningful way, by enabling Indigenous Australians to give advice to the Australian Parliament and government on matters that affect them.
"The Voice will be subject to the rules that Parliament sets for it and it will not have a veto, so it won't be able to force the government or Parliament to do anything it doesn't want to do.
"Despite well-intentioned governments, the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people isn't closing. In some cases, it's getting wider. How can it be in a modern, prosperous Australia of 2023 that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a life expectancy eight years shorter than non-Indigenous Australians, have worse rates of disease and infant mortality, and have a suicide rate twice as high? How can this be acceptable? How can we let this stand?"
Mr Gee said it was clear that the current approach was not working and a change was needed.
"By giving Indigenous Australians the chance to have a say on issues that affect them, for example in housing, education, health and jobs, the government of the day will be empowered to make better decisions, leading to a brighter future for our nation. By saying no, things will remain the same."
He recommended undecided voters get the facts at www.reconciliation.org.au/reconciliation/support-a-voice-to-parliament/
Calare is the Indigenous name for the Lachlan River. The division currently stretches from Mudgee, Gulgong, Dubbo, Wellington in the north-west, to Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon in the south-east and Canowindra in the south-west.
This federal seat might be in the firing line for a NSW redistribution with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) confirming in August that NSW will drop from 47 to 46 federal seats due to Western Australia's rise in population earning it an additional MP in Canberra.
Elections expert Antony Green said one option for the AEC would be "to push [the seat of] Macquarie west into Lithgow and Bathurst, almost certainly requiring Calare or Riverina to be abolished".
