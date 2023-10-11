"Despite well-intentioned governments, the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people isn't closing. In some cases, it's getting wider. How can it be in a modern, prosperous Australia of 2023 that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a life expectancy eight years shorter than non-Indigenous Australians, have worse rates of disease and infant mortality, and have a suicide rate twice as high? How can this be acceptable? How can we let this stand?"