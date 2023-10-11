Stellar performance from Lithgow golfer in recent competitions

As all golfers know the game of golf has its ups and downs, but it has been all up for Lithgow golfer Carlos Garibotto (11) over the past several weeks.
Starting off with a bang, he had his first hole-in-one during the Wednesday competition and the pin followed up with one of his best rounds to take out the Lithgow's versus par event with an excellent score of +5.
His score saw him take out B grade, with the highlight of his round being an impressive one over par 37 on the back nine.
Runner up Jarrod Pattison (10) was just as impressive with a score of +4, and best scratch score went to Greg Guest (11) with a -9.
Damien Marjoram (3) had a mixed bag with a round that featured an impressive six birdies to register a score of +3, which was good enough to take out A grade. Runner up was Brian Bourke (9) on +1 on a countback with the best scratch score going to Brandan Horner (1) on -1.
Darren Willis (19), who is a relatively newcomer to Saturday competition golf scored his first win when he took out C grade with a score of +3, but judging by his form he will not be in C grade for long.
Runner up was Graeme Osborne (21) on +2 with the best scratch score going to Leo Murnane (19) with -13.
Others to play well and secure vouchers were Paul Bosman, Rod Clarke, Brett Scanlon, Rod Bright, Mark Seckold, Paul Bailey, Brad Preston and Brian Giblett. Vouchers cut out on -1.
Nearest to the pins went to Damien Marjoram, Brian Judge, Bill Oldfield, Don Farnsworth and Darren Willis.
Wednesday nine hole competition: Winner was Ken Durie with 22 points. Runner up was Paul Stewart on 19 points with Max Nightingale third with 18 points on a countback.
Vouchers cut out on 16 points and went to Rick Cohen, Michael and Luke Bennett and Ross King. Nearest to the pins were Carlos Garibotto and Michael Casey.
Friday nine hole competition sponsored by Central West Leak Detection was won by Michael Bennett on 21 points. Runner up was Scott Willis with 20 points and in third place was Dave Thompson on 19 points.
Vouchers went to Mike Saville and Darren Hunter. Cut was 18 points ocb. Nearest to the pin was Brian Judge.
