Lithgow support organisation, Nanna's Touch reflected on the moment they received the Commissioner's Community Champion Award for their local work in mental health- which was a heartwarming win for the community.
The award recognises 'unsung heroes' - individuals or grassroots organisations - who have made an outstanding contribution to the mental health and wellbeing in their communities.
Founded by Sue Murdoch in 2015, Nanna's Touch is volunteer-run and provides a breadth of support services to the Lithgow area.
These include a soup kitchen, the Lithgow Community Garden safe space, 'Walk n Talk for Life' suicide prevention walks, social groups for people to connect and be heard, and much more.
Ms Murdoch told the Mercury she was "shocked and surprised" to see her organisation recognised with the award.
"Just to think that a small organisation in little old Lithgow would win such a big, amazing award, it's just a big achievement," she said.
"From the small beginnings that I've had, you don't sort of expect to be recognised on such a big scale.
"I just want to thank everyone that was involved in it... and to our community as well. We're very grateful that we've been able to support those people and to be acknowledged for the work that we do."
Nanna's Touch secretary Leanne Walding said it was "lovely" to be recognised by the commissioner, particularly for the support it shows to the role of carers locally.
"Carers play an important role in our community, and we need to recognise and offer support for those in that role," she said.
Ms Walding said there are 2,306 people in her community in a carer's role.
NSW Mental Health Commissioner Catherine Lourey congratulated Nanna's Touch, and said she was delighted to present this year's award to this outstanding grassroots organisation that was making an invaluable contribution to its local community.
