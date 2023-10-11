New equipment means clearer drinking water for Lithgow

Lithgow residents are set to enjoy clearer and cleaner drinking water, thanks to new equipment installed by WaterNSW.
The Potassium Permanganate Dosing Plant at Oberon Pumping Station will help reduce discoloured water caused by seasonal changes to the Fish River Water Supply.
"We're very excited to have this new equipment online as part of our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality treated water we can for our customers on the Fish River scheme in the Lithgow Council area," said General Manager Regional Operations Sydney, Brian Mayhew.
"Potassium permanganate is commonly used in water treatment plant processes and will be dosed into the water supply in line with current guidelines.
"The Duckmaloi Water Filtration Plant already removes some manganese, and adding potassium permanganate to the raw water will improve the manganese removal during the water treatment process."
WaterNSW will also trial another common water treatment chemical, ACH, to see if this further improves water quality for customers.
"This new system will allow us to respond immediately to seasonal changes which cause elevated manganese concentrations in the Oberon Dam, and most importantly, supply better quality water for our customers," Mr Mayhew said.
If you are a Fish River Water Supply Scheme customer and would like to be kept informed about this project, you can send your contact details to the WaterNSW team at: comms.waternsw.com.au/confirmdetails
For more information about the Potassium Permanganate Dosing Plant, please contact the WaterNSW Customer Service Centre on 1300 662 077 or email Customer.Helpdesk@waternsw.com.au.
