McGrath announces expansion with third key office in Lithgow

Following the successful launch of a regional agency in Rylstone in July, McGrath Mudgee has announced the opening of a third office in Lithgow.
The group's continued growth in regional New South Wales reflects the unprecedented interest and movement from city-based buyers evident during the COVID pandemic.
Directors and siblings Adam Woods and Chandelle Newbigging have had a long standing position in the local community since 1986. Choosing to join the McGrath network in 2017 with the opening of their office in Mudgee, Adam and Chandelle brought their industry leading marketing and services to regional NSW.
The Mudgee office was the first McGrath office in the New South Wales Central Tablelands, the brother-sister duo have been successfully expanding its operations ever since.
As a Mudgee born and bred local, Mr Woods said the progression of the Mudgee franchise to Lithgow and Rylstone, which services Kandos, reflects an opportunity to capitalise on the unparalleled growth of the region.
"Our initial forecast for strong growth in the Central Tablelands region has been realised," he said.
"Equally it became apparent we needed to expand our services across the region to reach a broader community and we're proud to have been able to seamlessly expand to Lithgow and Rylstone thanks to our team of local, knowledgeable professionals.
"Lithgow, Rylstone and Kandos are extremely special communities, very friendly and very different to the metro regions, and deserving of the ultimate in expertise and professionalism that McGrath delivers."
With a passion for their hometown, the thriving communities of the Central Tablelands, and a commitment to achieving the best result for every client, Mr Woods and Ms Newbigging are proud as punch to see McGrath Mudgee spreading its wings, and are focusing on even more opportunities ahead that will allow McGrath to further extend its reach and depth of service for their clientele.
"Taking our business to even greater heights across the Central Tablelands and providing a sophisticated service to both buyers and sellers is an extremely exciting time," said Ms Newbigging.
"It allows us to continue to serve these beautiful regions we feel so honoured to call home with the very best service in real estate."
