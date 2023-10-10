Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

McGrath announces expansion with third key office in Lithgow

Updated October 11 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at McGrath Lithgow, Adam Woods, Mikayla Callcott, Tina James, Jessica Kinney, Casey Mergan, and Harrison Hopkins. Picture supplied
The team at McGrath Lithgow, Adam Woods, Mikayla Callcott, Tina James, Jessica Kinney, Casey Mergan, and Harrison Hopkins. Picture supplied

Following the successful launch of a regional agency in Rylstone in July, McGrath Mudgee has announced the opening of a third office in Lithgow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.