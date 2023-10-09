Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Truck and car crash on Great Western Highway at Little Hartley

October 10 2023 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash at Little Hartley. Picture from Live Traffic.
The scene of the crash at Little Hartley. Picture from Live Traffic.

A CRASH between a truck and a car on the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley is affecting traffic in both directions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.