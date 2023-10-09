A CRASH between a truck and a car on the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley is affecting traffic in both directions.
The crash, at about 8.30am on Tuesday, October 10, comes after a four-vehicle incident on the highway at Wentworth Falls on Monday afternoon.
Live Traffic says emergency services, Transport for NSW and a helicopter are at the scene of this morning's crash near the Coxs River Road intersection, between Lithgow and Mount Victoria.
As of 9.30am, the advice to drivers was to exercise caution and expect delays.
The crash on Monday afternoon at Wentworth Falls, meanwhile, involved four vehicles and affected westbound traffic.
It came as traffic was heavy over the Blue Mountains following the end of Race Week in Bathurst.
This week's two crashes on the highway follow a chaotic 24 hours over the Blue Mountains late last month in which the Great Western Highway was closed at Mount Victoria for almost a day and in which traffic sent via Bells Line of Road then had to squeeze through a section of the road reduced to one lane.
