How small moments of beauty can soothe a worried mind

The rain falling on the tin roof overhead, plants gently swaying in the cool morning breeze and the sound of birds singing in the background
This is like therapy to me. Just what this unofficial doctor ordered after a few hectic days filled with news that is often not positive. I know, that's the job I do, I deliver the news - the good, the bad and the ugly.
I have always felt a strong sense of duty to let people know what is happening in the world, and more importantly in their home town. But that doesn't mean that responsibility doesn't weigh heavy at times.
There are the wonderful stories of achievement - they are always a joy to share. But then there are those stories about disease (COVID), flood and fire. And of course the cost of living and the housing crisis. As journalists we feel the pain of those directly affected by these things.
The start of October, with scorching heat and bushfires threatening several townships, brought with it a sense of foreboding for this reporter who was also in the thick of the reporting of the Black Summer fires of 2019-2020.
I noted that the worry and fear would be multiplied exponentially for those who were living in the fire-affected areas, for those who had previously lost their homes, and in some cases a loved one, in past fires.
While the Black Summer fires happened almost four years ago, they are far from a distant memory.
There has been a lot of work put in through the winter to backburn and prepare for a hot summer ahead in 2023. We've already seen the destruction of heat and fires in communities just coming out of the northern summer - in Greece, Canada and the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Meanwhile the announcement of an El Nino weather pattern bringing drier conditions has heralded a precarious summer ahead for Australia.
Yet it is only the start of October - not even mid spring - and already bushfires have threatened communities in Australia. It is a daunting situation.
The reality is that bushfires are a part of the life we live. We have wonderful people who dedicate themselves to helping protect us when a fire burns. They do everything they can to minimise the impact. But sadly I fear the last devastating fires on Australian shores will not be the last.
That can take its toll on the mental wellbeing of everyone.
So my method of calming the nerves - self soothe, so to speak - is to soak up the beauty that is equally on show. That includes listening to the rain on a tin roof, the sound of the birds, and watching the tree branches swaying in the gentle breeze.
It is how I ground and calm myself in worrying times. What about you?
Benjamin Palmer, editor
