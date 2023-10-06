Saturday, October 14 is the day residents will head to the polls and vote 'Yes' or 'No' for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
But, if you're someone that likes to beat the crowd or won't be around on election day, prepolling will be available at the Uniting Church Lithgow Parish Centre, 43 Bridge St, Lithgow.
Opening hours:
On the day of the referendum vote, residents will be able to visit the following polling centres:
Lithgow Public School
Hermitage Progress Association Hall
Cooerwull Public School
Fatima Hall
Zig Zag Public School
Presbyterian Church Hall
Hartley Old Public School
Wallerawang Public School
Hampton Public School
Portland Central School
Meadow Flat Public School
Cullen Bullen Progress Hall
Capertee Community Hall
