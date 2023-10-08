Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre's (LINC) singing group are taking the region by storm by performing a range of hits at events held in the past two weeks.
'Lyrical at LINC' is a programme that engages people living with disabilities to participate in music therapy and evoke their interests as musicians.
Project Coordinator, Rebecca Doble said it is an enjoyable program for the participants.
"They meet up every Wednesday at 10, sing songs, have fun and perform at concerts," Ms Doble said.
Abby Smith, who hosts the program said the group has recieved a wonderful response from participants and staff at LINC.
"It's gone from strength to strength in a very short space of time," Ms Smith said.
"The guys are just amazing, they love music and know so many songs and so much about music."
The group performed at Portland's family fun day on September 27 and Beatlesfest on September 30, where they were featured on local broadcast news.
Ms Doble and Ms Smith, said they were proud of the group for taking the steps to perform for the community.
"I'm so proud of them, I actually cried the other day when I saw the video of them at Beatlesfest," Ms Doble said.
"They were amazing at Beatlesfest, I was incredibly proud of their performance and the way the community supported them," Ms Smith said.
"The fact the festival organisers thought about inclusivity and the fact that visibility for people with physical or intellectual disabilities is a really important part of any community event, it was a positive experience all around."
Participant, Jacinta said she enjoys being able to attend the program for self-expression and social connection.
"My favourite part about coming is the singing and the friendships I make," She said.
"My favourite performance was at Beatlesfest and my favourite song to perform is 'You are my sunshine'."
Participant Jenny said it she enjoys feeling like she is a part of something fun.
"I love having fun, being part of it and I like music a lot," She said.
"I like all types of music."
Participant, Dan said he loves to come together with friends and share a love of music.
"I love music, it's very good combining with all these people," He said.
"Beatlesfest was very good, my favourite song to perform is 'Imagine' by John Lennon."
Ms Smith said the group are taking bookings for performances, and to contact LINC at 6352 2077.
"If anyone wants to book them, they are always keen to perform," Ms Smith said.
"They love being on stage."
